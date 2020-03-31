CLEVELAND — We are all being encouraged to stay home for our safety, and while that is helpful when it comes to reducing the spread of COVID-19, it can take a toll on our mental and emotional health.

The Ohio Department of Mental Health & Addiction Services provides statewide support of mental health and addiction prevention, treatment and recovery to Ohioans.

Every Monday at 6:30 pm, the Ohio Department of Mental Health & Addiction Services Director Lori Criss will give out helpful tips and advice for coping and thriving during this time.

Some of the strategies Lori Criss recommended in her first video to help manage stress during this time were:

Talk about things and events you look forward to and take a break from only thinking and reading about coronavirus crisis

“Make time to unwine,” and take some time to enjoy your hobbies.

Allow willing neighbors to help you run errands.

