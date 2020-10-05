COLUMBUS, Ohio — Twelve hundred households in Ohio will be tested for coronavirus antibodies over the next few days, the Ohio Department of Health announced.

The blood test checks to see if a person who is no longer sick has had the virus, and will help doctors better understand how the disease spreads. State health officials will pick 1,200 random volunteers starting next week.

Others believe antibodies could also make one "immune" for COVID-19 for at least a period of time, although the World Health Organization stresses there is no evidence of that just yet. ODH Director Amy Acton has previously expressed her optimism that these tests could positively affect the way we fight the virus.

Residents will receive cards in the mail, then health workers will come to the house and pick a random family member to test. Again, this is strictly voluntary.

