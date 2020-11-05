COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Ohio Department of Health (ODH) will be voluntarily testing 1,200 Ohioans for antibodies.

An ODH spokesperson tells 3News that the households chosen at random will get a postcard sometime this week. Households can decline to participate.

Follow-up letters will be mailed five days before an ODH team will be in the community. During the in-person visit, one adult from the home will be randomly selected for participation. They will be interviewed and have a nasal/oral swab sample collected.

The samples will be tested to assess current coronavirus infection and evidence of past infection or antibodies. The results will be shared with the participant within two weeks.

Data collection will begin May 18 and is expected to be finished by June 5.

There is no cost to anyone who participates.

You can hear more about the testing process from Ohio Department of Health Director Dr. Amy Acton from Monday's briefing in the player below:

