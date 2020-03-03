COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Ohio Department of Health (ODH) reports that as of Tuesday afternoon at 2 p.m., there is one person under investigation for possible COVID-19 (coronavirus) exposure.

According to ODH's COVID-19 webpage, there are zero confirmed cases in Ohio, one person under investigation, seven people who have tested negative for COVID-19, and 212 individuals under public health supervision.

The person who is under investigation has lab results pending. Anyone who is under investigation has exhibited symptoms of respiratory illness AND has either traveled to China or been in close contact with a person known to have COVID-19 within 14 days of the respiratory symptoms starting.

"All Ohioans must have a sense of urgency about this emerging health threat," Gov. Mike DeWine said of the coronavirus last week at a press conference in Cleveland. "It's imperative that we be open with the public. My commitment is that we will communicate what we know, when we know it. That is our obligation. That is what we intend to do."

DeWine outlined a series of steps the state is taking to help prevent the spread of both coronavirus and infuenza. It included asking colleges and universities to prohibit college-related travel to nations where the CDC is advising no travel.

The city of Cleveland is preparing just in case the new coronavirus makes its way here.

“It’s a very fluid situation but yes we’re in constant conversation,” explains Mayor Frank Jackson who says he had meetings Monday with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, hospitals and county leaders to discuss public safety.

The virus has infected more than 90,000 people worldwide and killed more than 31,000. In the U.S, 108 people have been infected. The 108 U.S. cases include 45 people who were aboard the Diamond Princess cruise ship briefly quarantined in Japan, three people repatriated to the U.S. from China, and 60 other U.S. cases.

Among the 60, 22 cases are travel-related, 11 are believed to be cases of person-to-person transmission and 27 cases are still under investigation, with the source of the infection still unknown.

To put the coronavirus numbers in context, millions of Americans get the flu every single year and there are thousands of flu deaths annually.Since October 2019, the CDC estimates around 32 million Americans have gotten the flu. That’s one in every 10 Americans.

