OHIO, USA — Gov. Mike DeWine has given retailers the green light to begin reopening Tuesday, May 12 following the coronavirus outbreak. However, if you've been spring cleaning amid the stay-at-home order and are looking forward to yard sale season, you'll need to keep these recommendations in mind.

In an effort to help stop the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19), the Ohio Department of Health has issued the following guidelines for garage sales and other outdoor retail sales events.

Practice social distancing by doing the following:

Place posters encouraging social distancing for customers to see upon arrival and while shopping.

Set up tables and chairs within 6 feet apart.

Use heavy-duty tape to form a flow for customers to follow throughout the sale.

Ask customers to stand in a line, while spread apart, during a high traffic times.

Clean all tables and chairs several times throughout the day.

Make sure all merchandise is washed and dried and/or wiped down with a disinfectant product before placing on a table or chair for sale.

Wipe down all tables and chairs using disinfectant at the end of the day or in the morning before the next day of the sale starts.

Wear masks and disposable gloves at all times during the sale.



Have hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol on tables and other places for customers to use.

For more information on the guidelines in place to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus, click here.

RELATED: Gov. DeWine: Ohio salons and restaurants outside dining to reopen May 15, inside dining allowed May 21

RELATED: Summit Mall & Aurora Farms Premium Outlets to reopen May 12: Here are the restrictions impacting all shoppers

RELATED: Holden Arboretum to welcome back members beginning May 12

RELATED: Store workers have become enforcers of social distancing rules

RELATED: Ohio retailers now allowed to take customer appointments, Gov. Mike DeWine announces