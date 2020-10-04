COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Ohio Department of Health released a new Public Service Announcement on YouTube Thursday to illustrate how important social distancing is to help stop the spread of the coronavirus.

The ad, titled "Flatten The Curve," starts out showing what looks like hundreds of mouse traps loaded with ping pong balls, all practically on top of each other. Then a single ping pong is dropped into the mass, causing a chain reaction that sends ping pong balls flying across the room.

After that, we see a new set up with the same mouse traps, this time spread out (albeit not six feet apart). Another ping pong ball is dropped into the mix, but this time just bounces through, without setting off a trap.

It ends with a simple message:

"Stop the spread. Social distancing works. A little space makes us all safer together."

The video even caught the attention of Harry Potter author J.K. Rowling, who tweeted: "This is such a memorable, effective bit of imagery."

MORE COVERAGE:

RELATED: 'Stay home': Rep. Tim Ryan makes plea to Northeast Ohio to prevent coronavirus spread

RELATED: Social distancing photography project helps keep people connected in Cleveland

RELATED: 'No model is perfect': A look at how coronavirus projections are made

RELATED: Dr. Amy Acton: Ohio projected to peak with 1,600 new daily coronavirus cases, down from 10,000

RELATED: Coronavirus live updates: Boris Johnson not ready to work, father says

RELATED: Cuyahoga County health officials provide coronavirus updates

RELATED: Coronavirus recovery: 143 people released from isolation after COVID-19 infection in Cuyahoga County

RELATED: Coronavirus & Ohio: The latest number of confirmed cases

RELATED: Here's how coronavirus cases have grown in Ohio each day: Timeline