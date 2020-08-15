Ohio Department of Health prohibits use of face shields as a substitute for masks in schools

Health department officials say the use of face shields does not comply with the order requiring use of facial covering in child education settings.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Ohio Department of Health announced Saturday the use of face shields substituting masks or face coverings is prohibited in child education settings.

The department is following federal guidelines set by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

ODH officials say the use of face shields does not comply with the Director’s Order Requiring the Use of Facial Coverings in Child Education Settings.

The use of masks or face coverings is intended to reduce the spray of respiratory droplets from the wearer into the environment, onto another person, or onto a surface. The mask or cloth face covering should cover the nose, mouth, and chin with little to no gap.

“At this time, it is not known what level of protection a face shield provides to people nearby from the spray of respiratory droplets from the wearer. There is currently not enough evidence to support the effectiveness of face shields for source control," according to the CDC.

Ohio’s K-12 masking order states that “all students, faculty, and staff in any child care setting, school building, or other location that provides care or education to any child in kindergarten through grade twelve in the state of Ohio shall wear facial coverings at all times.”

There are exemptions, including, but not limited to, individuals with medical conditions, when eating or drinking, and when playing at recess. The full list of exemptions is available in the order.

If an individual meets an exception to the K-12 face-covering requirement, a face shield may be an option.

According to the CDC, it is understood that some circumstances, such as the need for lip reading, require an alternative to masks. In those instances, a face shield should originate at the forehead with no gap, wrap around the sides of the face, and extend below the chin.

When unable to use a mask, increased attention to other measures such as social distancing is imperative.