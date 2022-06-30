Ohio Department of Health offers COVID-19 vaccine data on kids ages 0-4

The information will be available on ODH dashboards tracking vaccination data, updated every Thursday.

Both dashboards are updated on Thursdays and data regarding the number of individuals who have started and completed their COVID-19 vaccination series, and who have received additional or booster doses.

On June 18, the CDC and U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved the Pfizer vaccine for children ages six months through four years old, which is administered in a three-dose series, and the Moderna vaccine for children ages six months through five years, which is administered in a two-dose series.

Ohio vaccination providers started receiving the first shipments of vaccine doses for the newly-approved age group on June 20 and the Toledo Lucas County Health Department began offering doses on Wednesday.

