WATCH LIVE: Ohio Department of Health to provide COVID-19 update Thursday at 11 a.m.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Ohio Department of Health will provide a COVID-19 update Thursday at 11 a.m.

Speaking at the news conference:

Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff, ODH director

Dr. Joseph Gastaldo, OhioHealth medical director of infectious disease

Delta variant

The COVID-19 delta variant continues to drive up case counts and hospitalizations in Ohio.

The state reported 3,147 patients in the hospital with COVID-19 Wednesday, the most since Jan. 22. Of those, 541 patients are on ventilators, also the most since Jan. 22.

There were 457 new hospitalizations reported, the highest one-day total since Jan. 12.

On Wednesday, 6,823 new cases were reported. That figure is above the 21-day average, but was the second straight day with fewer cases than the week prior.

Children and respiratory illness

Two weeks ago, ODH warned of a potentially dangerous situation this winter with children contracting COVID-19 on top of other respiratory viruses.

More children are being hospitalized with complications from rhinovirus, parainfluenza virus and respiratory syncytial virus - all of which are typically not seen in the summer. Vanderhoff said there are reports in other parts of the country of children being infected with COVID-19 and RSV at the same time.