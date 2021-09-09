WATCH LIVE: Ohio Department of Health to provide COVID-19 update Thursday at 11 a.m.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Ohio Department of Health will provide a COVID-19 update Thursday at 11 a.m.
Speaking at the news conference:
- Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff, ODH director
- Dr. Joseph Gastaldo, OhioHealth medical director of infectious disease
Delta variant
The COVID-19 delta variant continues to drive up case counts and hospitalizations in Ohio.
The state reported 3,147 patients in the hospital with COVID-19 Wednesday, the most since Jan. 22. Of those, 541 patients are on ventilators, also the most since Jan. 22.
There were 457 new hospitalizations reported, the highest one-day total since Jan. 12.
On Wednesday, 6,823 new cases were reported. That figure is above the 21-day average, but was the second straight day with fewer cases than the week prior.
Children and respiratory illness
Two weeks ago, ODH warned of a potentially dangerous situation this winter with children contracting COVID-19 on top of other respiratory viruses.
More children are being hospitalized with complications from rhinovirus, parainfluenza virus and respiratory syncytial virus - all of which are typically not seen in the summer. Vanderhoff said there are reports in other parts of the country of children being infected with COVID-19 and RSV at the same time.
Dr. Michael Forbes, of the Akron Children's Hospital, said the positivity rate there for RSV is 40%. That number is usually less than 1% in the summer.