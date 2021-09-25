ODH releases new guidance on COVID-19 booster shots, will not require proof of underlying condition for Ohioans 18 and older

"Eligible booster recipients will be asked to attest they have one of the qualifying conditions, but specific proof will not be required," ODH says.

Less than 24 hours after the CDC gave the thumbs up for millions of Americans to receive COVID-19 booster shots, the Ohio Department of Health (ODH) has released guidelines regarding the third vaccine shot.

In a release sent out Saturday morning, ODH officials say that they have provided guidance to more than 3,500 vaccine administrators statewide, detailing how to safely administer the third dose.

On Friday, the CDC and FDA authorized the use of a third shot of the Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccination for all Americans 65-and-older, residents in a long term care facility, Americans aged 50 to 64 who have underlying health conditions, 18 to 49-year-olds who have certain underlying health conditions, as well as all Americans 18-years-and-older who are at an increased risk of COVID-19 exposure-- including frontline workers.

Those interested in getting a third shot of the Pfizer vaccine must have gotten their second dose at least six months ago, according to CDC officials.

Despite the lengthy list specifying who exactly is eligible to receive the third shot at the moment, ODH officials say that proof of an underlying condition will not be required.

"Eligible booster recipients will be asked to attest they have one of the qualifying conditions, but specific proof will not be required. Eligible Ohioans should allow 2-3 weeks to get their booster dose, with many opportunities to be vaccinated in their local community," says the release from ODH.

ODH encourages those in the approved groups to receive their third vaccine shot, and also urges the Ohioans who have yet to receive even their first shot of the vaccine to do their part as well.

Currently, less than 50 percent of Ohio's population is fully vaccinated against COVID-19. In recent weeks, the state has also seen a major uptick in COVID-19 cases, reporting more than 7,000 cases on Friday, alone.

President Joe Biden discussed the booster shots earlier this week, asking eligible Americans to “go get the booster," and said that he would get his own third dose soon.

To find an appointment to receive the coronavirus vaccine, click here, or call (833) 427-5634.

