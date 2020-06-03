COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Ohio Department of Health has announced that it has opened a call center to answer the increasing amount of questions about COVID-19 coronavirus.

The call center will be open 7 days a week from 9:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. and can be reached at 1-833-4-ASK-ODH (1-833-427-5634).

Call center staff includes licensed nurses and infectious disease experts. They will be available to answer questions and provide accurate information about COVID-19, the risk to the public, and the state’s response.

As of noon on Friday, there are still no confirmed cases of coronavirus in the state of Ohio. Three people are awaiting test results, seven have tested negative, and 255 people are under public health supervision.

While the general risk to the public in Ohio is still considered low, it is important to continue to follow standard precautions to prevent the spread of infectious disease. To prevent the spread of any virus including novel coronavirus, practice these preventative measures:

Wash your hands often with soap and water.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Stay home when you are sick.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

Additional information and guidance on COVID-19 is available at ODH’s new website, coronavirus.ohio.gov.

On Thursday, Gov. Mike DeWine convened a health summit that brought dozens of officials together to discuss the state's plan.

“We are telling all Ohioans go about your business," Gov. DeWine said. "Live your lives. Do what you need to do. Do not in any way panic.”

DeWine said the state is focused on proper training across the board with plans in place for facilities like nursing homes and hospitals.

It's a task that has the Ohio Department of Health working around the clock.

“My team has not rested," Ohio Department of Health Director Amy Acton said. "We have not had a weekend off. We were working ‘til midnight last night.”

