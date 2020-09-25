Ohio Department of Health allows restaurants, bars to reopen at full service with COVID-19 protocols in place

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Ohio Department of Health (ODH) has revised their initial "Dine Safe Ohio" order.
The order now allows for self-service food stations to reopen inside of retail locations like grocery and convenience stores- but not buffets- the ODH is clarifying.
"All retail food establishments that are regulated by the Ohio Department of Agriculture are permitted to resume their use of self-service food stations in accordance with guidance from the Department of Health" the order reads.
The order also allows live entertainment, games, and dancing to resume as long as COVID-19 guidelines are followed.
Table limits and venue capacities are still in place, and the ODH says that heightened cleaning requirements and protocols are still to be enforced.