x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Toledo news, weather, traffic and sports | Toledo, Ohio, | wtol.com

Coronavirus

Ohio Department of Health allows restaurants, bars to reopen at full service with COVID-19 protocols in place

In a revised health order, the ODH says that self-service, games, and dancing to resume with social distancing guidelines

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Ohio Department of Health (ODH) has revised their initial "Dine Safe Ohio" order. 

The order now allows for self-service food stations to reopen inside of retail locations like grocery and convenience stores- but not buffets- the ODH is clarifying. 

"All retail food establishments that are regulated by the Ohio Department of Agriculture are permitted to resume their use of self-service food stations in accordance with guidance from the Department of Health" the order reads.  

The order also allows live entertainment, games, and dancing to resume as long as COVID-19 guidelines are followed. 

Table limits and venue capacities are still in place, and the ODH says that heightened cleaning requirements and protocols are still to be enforced.

Related Articles