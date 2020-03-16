COLUMBUS, Ohio — All Ohio schools have been ordered to close this week.

Restaurants and bars have shut down throughout the state, too, only permitted to operate on a carryout basis until further notice.

Mass gatherings with more than 100 people have also been banned within the Buckeye State.

Daycares, however, remain open… For now.

“I’ve tried to signal that daycares will eventually be closed,” DeWine tweeted Sunday. “But, our healthcare systems need to be staffed. You’ll start to see healthcare facilities creating their own daycares.”

Gov. DeWine also issued a plea to all parents in Ohio.

“I’m pleading with parents: If you have children in daycare and can keep them home, please do it,” he tweeted. “To close daycares overnight won’t work, but it’s coming.”

His comments about daycare came just a few hours after Gov. DeWine said it’s possible schools throughout Ohio could remain closed for the rest of the school year.

RELATED: Coronavirus and Ohio: The latest updates

RELATED: Gov. DeWine says Ohio schools may be closed for rest of school year due to coronavirus