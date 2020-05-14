COLUMBUS, Ohio — During Thursday's press conference, Gov. Mike DeWine updated the state on another business that will be allowed to reopen during the coronavirus pandemic.

Day care and child care facilities can reopen - using social distancing as much as possible - on May 31.

"Child care is going to look different as long as this COVID-19 is around," DeWine said.

There will be a reduced number of children allowed. In addition, there will be intensified cleaning and handwashing practices.

Lt. Gov. Jon Husted also announced more reopenings for Ohio, saying the following may open, based on local guidelines:

Day camps: May 31. Protocols and ratios to be released on Friday.

Bureaus of Motor Vehicles: May 26. Husted urges using online services, however.

Campgrounds: May 21. Campgrounds must meet certain requirements to reopen, Husted said.

Horse racing: May 22 (no spectators)

Gyms and fitness centers: May 26

Noncontact sports leagues: May 26

Public pools: May 26

On Friday, massage businesses and tattoo services can resume, alongside the previously mentioned personal care services such as salons and barbershops.

On May 1, Ohio began the process of reopening its economy with dentists, veterinarians and expanded hospital services. Retail stores have been permitted to reopen beginning on Tuesday, with outdoor dining at bars and restaurants allowed to resume on May 15, with indoor dining permitted on May 21.