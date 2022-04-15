Low COVID-19 rates may mean a return to normal Easter

"The news now is very good," said ProMedica's Dr. Brian Kaminski. "Our cases are down considerably. Down more than 10 times from our peaks."

TOLEDO, Ohio — For the first time in two years, we are heading into Easter weekend with low COVID-19 numbers.

"Even though we know COVID is out there, if you're bringing family members together that are fully vaccinated, the risk of anybody developing serious disease is a fraction of a fraction of a percentage," explained Dr. Brian Kaminski, ProMedica Vice President of Quality and Patient Safety. "So, that feels like a really good space to be in."

Numbers aren't nearly as high as they were just a couple months ago, even as case counts have climbed slightly in recent weeks.

Just three weeks ago, the Ohio Department of Health reported the state was averaging 443 cases per day.

Two weeks ago, it was 547 cases.

And just last week, Ohio averaged 687 average cases per day.

Kaminksi said while cases are slowly increasing, it's nothing to be concerned about.

He explained that thanks to vaccination rates, natural immunity and medical treatments that are now widely available, COVID-19 is not the public health threat that it was last spring or the year before.

"Those who aren't eligible for the oral treatments often are still eligible for the IV infusions if it's been longer than five days," he said. "So, we still are giving occasional infusions for people who have risk for severe disease coming into our emergency departments who might benefit from infusion."

We asked viewers if they're adjusting Easter plans compared to the past two years, maybe going back to those pre-pandemic traditions.

Based on responses we got, it seems a few people are looking forward to gathering with family and attending worship normally for the first time in a couple of years while many have celebrated Easter throughout the pandemic just as they always had.

But if you are gathering for the first time in a while, Kaminksi urged people to your best judgement.

"The environment clearly is different right now. Most of the mask mandates have been lifted. But we still ask people to use their judgement and exercise caution when they're in situations where that might be important."