WATCH LIVE: Ohio COVID-19 update set for 3:30 p.m.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine and Ohio Department of Health Director Dr. Bruce Vandershoff will hold a news briefing on Tuesday afternoon to address the state's response to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The news conference comes as Ohio reports 3,235 new COVID-19 infections Tuesday, that’s about 1,000 more than one week ago. With the positivity rate nearing 9%, it's very possible the state goes over 4,000 tomorrow, as Wednesdays and Thursdays typically are high case days.

Tuesday also brought 220 new hospitalizations, bringing the highest single-day reporting in Ohio since Feb. 10. There are now a total of 1,575 patients in Ohio hospitals getting treated for COVID-19, the highest since Feb. 15.

Last week, Vanderhoff said that the delta variant, which is considered more contagious and more dangerous than previous strains, had become the dominant COVID-19 strain in the state.

During the last briefing, held on Aug. 13, Vanderhoff also said individuals who are immunocompromised can receive a third coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccine shot, noting the third shot would be helpful in boosting the immune systems of those who could be especially susceptible to COVID-19.

At that time, Vanderhoff also stressed that those who are otherwise healthy do not need a third COVID-19 shot and that the two-shot regimen has remained effective in preventing serious illness, hospitalization and death from the coronavirus. Two weeks ago, DeWine revealed that 98 percent of the state's COVID-19-related hospitalizations have been unvaccinated patients.

DeWine also spoke of there being "two Ohios" where vaccinated Ohioans are safe and unvaccinated Ohioans remain unsafe.

"The name of the game is vaccines. This is where we win. We have two Ohios - we have people who are vaccinated and safe. We have people who are not vaccinated and are unsafe. It is a critical period of time," DeWine said on Aug. 6.