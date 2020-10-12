Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine to discuss extending statewide curfew amid COVID-19 surge

The curfew first went into effect back on Thursday, Nov. 19.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Editor's note: Video at the top of this story was originally published on Dec. 7, 2020.

The statewide curfew aimed at slowing the spread of COVID-19 has reached its 21-day expiration.

So what’s next? Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine is expected to address his next plan for the curfew during his 2 p.m. press conference today, which we will stream live inside this story.

“It will need to be extended," Gov. DeWine said during a press conference Monday. "We’ll talk more about that Thursday, but it’ll need to be extended."

The curfew, which first went into effect on Thursday, Nov. 19, has the goal of keeping Ohioans home during the restricted hours in an effort to limit potential contacts.

Although targeted at individuals, non-essential businesses are also expected to close during the curfew’s hours, which fall nightly between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m.

Here’s Gov. DeWine briefly addressing the need to extend Ohio’s curfew:

The initial curfew did NOT impact the following:

People going to or from work.

Those who have an emergency.

Those who need medical care.

Grocery shopping.

Going to the pharmacy.

Picking up carryout or a drive-thru meal. Delivery is also permitted.

Yes, you can still take your dog outside or go for a walk.

"The curfew is aimed at helping to reduce the number of person-to-person contacts because the only way virus lives is when it goes from one person to another," he said in a press release when the curfew was initially announced last month. "We have to flatten this curve again and get this under control."

Gov. DeWine’s office said the decision to impose the curfew was made with input from the medical and business communities with consideration to the economic and mental health impacts that another shutdown could cause.

Why 10 p.m.?

"We picked 10 o’clock because we thought that would not hurt business a lot, although you’ll hear from people who own restaurants and bars that it’s certainly a big change," Gov. DeWine said in Cleveland last month. "We felt 10 o’clock would not be devastating to restaurants, bars and other places."

