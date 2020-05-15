TOLEDO, Ohio — Each day we get hit with COVID-19 numbers. They can be overwhelming, even scary. But at WTOL, we are committed to giving context those numbers. As the state's economy begins to reopen, we want to start looking for trends.

The headline that many people fixate on each day are the number of cases and the deaths from COVID-19. In today's numbers, cases jumped 597 and deaths climbed 47.

But we don't want to focus on these numbers. Cases have been fairly high recently, but the state is now testing as many as 10,000 people a day. In April, those numbers were about 2,000. More tests, more positives. Pretty much all prisoners, nursing home residents, and staff are being tested.

In many cases, people with no symptoms test positive and never develop symptoms. At Marion Correctional, more than 2,000 prisoners tested positive, yet the number of asymptomatic prisoners was 95 percent.

As far as the deaths, reporting can lag by weeks. It is not an accurate snapshot of where we are today. Deaths being reported today may have occurred three weeks ago. Cases and deaths are typically lower on the weekends because people wait to report their numbers.

As of May 15, the number of Ohio coronavirus patients in hospitals and ICUs has been trending downward.

WTOL

What we want to track are the hospitalizations and ICU admissions.

Today, there are 944 COVID patients in the hospital, down from 1,082 on May 4.

There are 370 people in the ICU, but only nine new admissions in the last 24 hours.

Hospital rates have fallen steadily since the beginning of the month.

The one total that has stayed fairly consistent is the number of people on ventilators. There are 260 patients on ventilators. This is the number that needs to begin falling in order for deaths to fall significantly.

The number of Ohio coronavirus patients on ventilators has stayed rather steady according to Ohio Department of Health data.

WTOL

Many experts are expecting infection rates to climb in the weeks ahead as we move around more and are exposed to more people. Given that COVID-19 rates are anywhere from two to 14 days, then the onset of serious infection days later, it could be almost a month before we start to see whether the reopening is resulting in a surge of infections. But the hospitalization numbers we are tracking will be an early warning sign.

