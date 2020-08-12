Ohio could get its first batch of COVID-19 vaccines next week: Here's what you need to know

Emergency medical responders, health care workers and others caring for COVID-19 patients will be the to first receive Ohio's initial doses of the vaccine.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — As the United Kingdom rolls out the first doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine, Ohio is expected to receive its first batch next week.

Emergency medical responders, along with health care workers and others caring for COVID-19 patients, will be first in line for Ohio's initial doses of the coronavirus vaccine.

Vulnerable people who live together and those who care for them, such as nursing home and assisted facility residents and staffers, will be next.

Gov. DeWine said of the 98,000 Pfizer doses due Dec. 15, more than 9,700 will go to hospitals, and more than 88,000 will go to Walgreen and CVS stores for distribution in group settings.

The 201,000 Moderna doses due Dec. 22 will go to 98 hospitals dealing with COVID-19 patients, and the state's 108 public health departments for distribution to emergency medical responders and home health care aids.

On the same day, an additional 123,000 Pfizer doses will go to Walgreen and CVS.

The last shipment this year will go out a few days later, with tentatively 148,000 from Pfizer and 89,000 from Moderna.

Each vaccine calls for two doses.

Columbus Public Health Commissioner Dr. Mysheika Roberts said knowing which vaccine you're getting the first time is important.

"When we vaccinate the individual, we will give them the card so they will keep it with them so when they're due for their next vaccine. They will be able to show their card, which would tell the individual which vaccine they got so their second dose will be of the same brand," Roberts said.