Watch Live: Ohio Coronavirus 2 p.m. Update

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine provides new information on his team's response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine is scheduled to address the state Tuesday at 2 p.m. with new information on his team's response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Once it begins, you can watch live in the player above, on the WTOL Facebook page and on the WTOL YouTube channel.

Here is a look at what you can expect.

SCHOOL VACCINATIONS

On Friday of last week, DeWine held a last-minute press conference addressing several school districts in the state that had announced plans to renege on their deal with the governor requiring them to return to in-person learning by March 1.

All public school districts in the state, besides one, had signed onto the same deal in order to receive the COVID-19 vaccine for teachers and staff.

Two of the three districts mentioned - Cincinnati Public Schools and Akron Public Schools - had already completed staff vaccination before announcing alternative plans for return-to-school.

The third district - Cleveland Public Schools - was in the middle of its vaccination process when DeWine said he heard "mixed reports" about the district's return plan. He described a phone conversation with the district's CEO Eric Gordon in which the governor suggested "halting vaccinations." However, DeWine said Gordon gave him his word he would do everything in his power to return to some form of in-person learning by that March 1 deadline.

While teacher's unions in the state have already accused DeWine of using the vaccine as a "bargaining chip," the governor said Friday the suggestion of putting a pause to Cleveland's vaccine process was not punitive. Rather, those doses would not be used for what they were intended, which was to get kids back into school, and with a finite amount of the vaccine, it would be more prudent to get them out to Ohio's most vulnerable citizens.

As the state's vaccination effort in its schools continues this month, DeWine is likely to address this issue, as well as provide an update on the progress being made.

Already, he said, the state has seen a shift in schools opting to bring kids back. In fact, as of last Friday, only 5% of districts were still fully remote.

RELATED VIDEO

VACCINE SUPPLY

Although the vaccine is still in short supply, mores doses are likely on their way.

Last week, the state received 214,525 first doses.

The governor will likely provide new numbers, updating us on this week's total number of doses.

In addition to the increase in the vaccine supply, the shot may soon become more accessible, with doses coming to more than 160 Rite Aid locations and expand to all 194 Ohio Kroger stores.

DeWine may have an update on the progress on that endeavor Tuesday as well.

COVID-19 DATA

As always, DeWine will update the state on the latest coronavirus data from the Ohio Department of Health (ODH).

The state has seen a downward trend in hospitalizations, prompting the end of Ohio's curfew.

Check back here for the latest information.