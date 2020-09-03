COLUMBUS, Ohio — Three Ohioans have tested positive for COVID-19 and Gov. Mike DeWine has declared a state of emergency for the state.

The governor said that all three of the people are their 50s and are from Cuyahoga County.

Two of the Ohioans with coronavirus are a married couple who were on a cruise on the Nile River. Of that couple, one person was hospitalized and one was not.

The third Ohioan who tested positive attended the American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC) conference in Washington, D.C. The third person is not related to the first two. That conference also had other people who tested positive for the coronavirus.

Additionally, the Ohio Department of Health says eight people in the state are being tested for possible exposure to the COVID-19 coronavirus as of March 9.

The state of emergency is a "legal necessity" that lets state departments and agencies to better coordinate their response, the governor said. It allows Ohio to purchase health-related items without a bid.

According to the department's website, the people under investigation (PUI) exhibited symptoms of respiratory illness and, within 14 days of symptoms starting, either traveled to China or been in close contact with a person known to have COVID-19.

The Ohio Department of Health has tested 11 other people and the results came back negative.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), there are more than 160 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the U.S. as of March 7.

