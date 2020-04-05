COLUMBUS, Ohio — The latest on the coronavirus in the state of Ohio:

Monday

New numbers

The total number of cases of COVID-19 reported by the Ohio Department of Health on Monday was 20,474, up from Sunday's 19,914. This increase represents the smallest day-to-day case increase in five days.

There were a reported 3,809 hospitalizations, with 1,090 of those cases being intensive care cases. A total of 1,056 deaths were reported. The total numbers are both confirmed and presumed cases of the coronavirus.

Sunday

New numbers:

As of Sunday, the Ohio Department of Health reported 19,094 confirmed and 820 probable cases of coronavirus, making 19,914 total in the state.

So far, there have been 957 confirmed and 81 probable deaths, for a total of 1,038 COVID-related deaths, per ODH data.

To date, there have been 3,769 hospitalizations with 1,078 ICU admissions.

ODH reported an age range of cases from less than 1-year-old to 106-years-old with a median age of 51.

So far, 56% of patients have been male and 44% have been female.