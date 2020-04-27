COLUMBUS, Ohio —

Monday

Gov. Mike DeWine on Monday announced his plan to slowly reopen Ohio's economy, saying "we are where are today ... because of what you have done."

He acknowledged while Ohioans have done much to slow the virus, it still exists and the basic tools available to slow the spread - distance and handwashing and face coverings - still exist and are essential.

"We've got to get moving. At the same time, we've got to protect Ohioans," DeWine said.

The governor said the state is going to follow three guiding principles: Protect the health of employees, customers and their families; support community efforts to control the spread of the virus; and lead in responsibly getting Ohio back to work.

New orders will outline what can open when, only if the business can meet the five protocols described by the governor.

New Orders/What's Opening

On Friday, May 1, health care will start to reopen, DeWine said. All health procedures that do not require an overnight stay in a hospital can resume. Dentists and veterinarians can also begin "full steam ahead" on Friday, May 1.

On Monday, May 4: Manufacturing, distribution and construction will be opened back up. General offices also can reopen on May 4.

On Tuesday, May 12: Consumer retail and services can reopen.

5 protocols for ALL businesses

Require face coverings for employees and clients/customers at all times. Conduct daily health assessments by employers and employees (self-evaluation) to determine if "fit for duty." Maintain good hygiene at all times - handwashing and social distancing Clean and sanitize workplaces throughout the workday and at the close of business or between shifts.

Industry-specific criteria can be found at Coronavirus.Ohio.Gov/ResponsibleRestartOhio

"There are a lot of moving parts here. This is the beginning, but to continue to move forward - without falling back and having a huge spike in cases - there are a lot of things everyone can do to decrease the impact and get people back to work," DeWine said.

Stay-at-home still in place

Stay at home orders will still be in place, DeWine said. The order that no groups of 10 people or more can gather will still be in place.

If a person can go to work or needs to go make essential shopping trips, that's still fine to go out and do, DeWine said.

Testing/Contact Tracing

Another key part of being able to start to reopen the state included greatly expanded testing, DeWine said, and contact tracing of individuals. The goal June 1 is to have a 1,750 contract tracking workforce in place.

New Numbers

On Monday, the Ohio Department of Health reported 16,325 total cases of coronavirus in the state, with 3,232 hospitalizations and 753 total deaths. ICU admissions now total 978. Of the cases overall, 6,890 are female and 9,371 are male, with the gender of 64 of those cases unknown.





Sunday

New numbers

As of Sunday, the Ohio Department of Health reported 15,360 confirmed and 603 probable cases of coronavirus, making 15,963 total in the state.

So far, there have been 687 confirmed and 41 probable deaths, for a total of 728 COVID-related deaths, per ODH data.

To date, there have been 3,178 hospitalizations with 952 ICU admissions.

ODH reported an age range of cases from less than 1-year-old to 106-years-old with a median age of 51.

So far, 58% of patients have been male and 42% have been female.