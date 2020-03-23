COLUMBUS, Ohio —

Monday

Gov. Mike DeWine updated the state on Monday - the last full day before his stay-at-home order took effect. On Sunday, the Ohio Department of Health issued the statewide order, effective 11:59 p.m. Monday night. DeWine said then that there isn't anything in the order that he hasn't asked the public to do in the past week.

As we have talked about in the past, it is basically what we have been asking all Ohioans to do in the last few weeks. You can go out for food, groceries, to the pharmacist, to the doctor, but the goal, again, is to keep that distance from people," DeWine reiterated Monday.

If your business falls under an exception, if you're in the supply chain, you may remain open, the governor said. If not, "you'll have to close at 11:59 tonight," he said.

The governor was asked about large manufacturers and warehousing operations, given the challenge of doing social distancing in the factories.

"Most of the companies that we have talked to have been able to do that (social distancing). It's not perfect, but most have been able to adjust in some way. ... There are other things they can do - wiping off surfaces, checking with employees to see if they are sick," DeWine said.

Lt. Gov. Jon Husted said there is two-part test to the stay-at-home order for businesses. First is knowing if the company is part of the supply chain or supplying a company that is part of the essential supply chain. Those businesses may remain open. The second part of the test, Husted said, is that those businesses can provide a clean, healthy workplace.

"If you cannot perform both of those tests, you should not remain open," Husted said.

New numbers

The health department on Monday also updated the number of coronavirus cases in the state. The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases rose, as expected, and Monday's numbers showed 442 confirmed cases while the number of hospitalizations went up to 104. Six people have died from the illness.

"But, remember, the number of cases in #Ohio is believed to be much higher," DeWine tweeted.

Forty-six counties in the state have recorded confirmed cases. Those include Ashland (1), Ashtabula (3), Belmont (2), Butler (17), Carroll (2), Clark (1), Clermont (5), Clinton (1), Columbiana (2), Coshocton (3), Cuyahoga (149), Darke (1), Defiance (2), Delaware (7), Erie (1), Franklin (44), Gallia (1), Geauga (2), Greene (1), Hamilton (26), Hancock (1), Highland (1), Huron (1), Knox (1), Lake (8), Licking (1), Logan (1), Lorain (24), Lucas (9), Madison (1), Mahoning (23), Marion (3), Medina (15), Miami (17), Montgomery (7), Portage (2), Richland (1), Sandusky (1), Stark (12), Summit (28), Trumbull (3), Tuscarawas (2), Union (1), Warren (5), Washington (1), and Wood (2) counties.

The deaths have occurred in Cuyahoga (1), Erie (1), Franklin (2), Lucas (1), and Stark counties (1).

Dr. Amy Acton said, "As I've said all along, we are very limited in our testing. We have a lot of tests pending in private labs."

Time of onset of illness ranges from Feb. 7 to as recently as March 23. The age range is from less than 1 year old to as old as 93 with a median age of 52.

Childcare

The governor clarified the order going forward for childcare, which limits the number of children in a day care setting to six.

"Beginning Thursday, childcare providers must have a temporary childcare license. The big change is that we are taking the number of kids down dramatically. No matter the age, there must be no more than six kids per room," DeWine said.

Anyone who has not applied for the license can apply at jfs.ohio.gov/cdc

"We are prioritizing these slots. This is is time of national and state emergency. We must reserve these slots for health care and first responders. These families must be prioritized. After that, other families may apply," DeWine said.

Nursing homes, hospitals, flattening the curve

"I'm hearing amazing stories from the front lines," Acton said, referring to finding different ways to communicate safely with residents inside. "All the social media - it is about all these heroes on the front lines every day."

Acton said she'd be giving more data explanations on capacity in hospitals daily starting Tuesday. Testing is being done in hospitals and she asks that all hospitals report their data ASAP to the ODH and the CDC.

New guidance is also coming to primary care physicians, Acton said, and she also urges more use of telemedicine technology.

Acton called the amount of personal protective equipment is being sent out to "arm people on the front lines," and businesses in Ohio are working on way to create more. The state is also awaiting more from the federal government.

"We're getting everything out to you, but it's a very small amount," she said.

The doctor also pointed out that the state is now climbing the curve of infection rates, as demonstrated in the familiar modeling that has accompanied every briefing.

"We have absolutely got to slow the spread, which we can only do by really great contact investigation and testing ... and by social distancing. This is crucial in the next few weeks. We've got to stay home while we build up the other side of the equation - hospital capacity," she said.

State economy & supply chain

The Ohio legislature returns this week, DeWine said.

There is an immediate hiring freeze in state government, the governor said, and all members of the cabinet will be asked to make cuts up to 20%.

"We have also pulled back requests to the state controlling board to limit spending," DeWine said.

The governor also said he expects the legislature will take up state income taxes and align the pushed back deadline to match the federal tax deadline, which has been delayed.

Lt. Gov. Jon Husted said that to help businesses facing difficulties due to the #COVID19 pandemic, the Ohio Bureau of Workers Compensation has announced that insurance premium installment payments for March, April & May can be deferred until June. More information can be found at http://bwc.ohio.gov.

Also, In an effort to assist in the state’s response to the coronavirus, the Ohio Department of Transportation has approved a blanket permit for haulers carrying heavy or oversized loads of food, non-alcoholic beverages, medical supplies, cleaning products & other goods. More information can be found at http://Transportation.ohio.gov

Sunday

The Ohio Department of Health issued a statewide stay-at-home order Sunday for all Ohioans effective 11:59 p.m. Monday night, Gov. Mike DeWine announced.

DeWine said there isn't anything in that order that he hasn't asked the public to do in the past week.

He explained the order consists of three parts. The first is leaving home will only be allowed for essential activities regarding safety and health, getting essential supplies, and outdoor activities, such as going to the park or walking the dog. However, playgrounds will be closed.

The second is for work that is deemed essential; a list of businesses that can stay open was drafted by the state government. And lastly, people can still take care of others. That includes neighbors, a family member or a pet in another household.

The governor also addressed essential businesses allowed to stay open, which will have to follow safety guidelines, such as making sure people can stay at least 6-feet apart, having hand sanitizer readily available and instituting separate operating hours for vulnerable customers.

The order will stay in effect until April 6, when the government will reassess the situation.

Full text of stay-at-home order

