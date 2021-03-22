DeWine to hold 2 p.m. coronavirus briefing | Here's what you can expect

During a visit to Youngstown Monday morning, DeWine said he authorized providers to distribute the coronavirus vaccine to those 16+ if appointments were available.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine is scheduled for a 2 p.m. press conference Monday, providing new information on his team's response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Here's a look at what we expect will be discussed.

EXPANDED VACCINE ELIGIBILITY

On Thursday, Ohioans 40+ became eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine. And while the age wasn't supposed to drop until March 29, DeWine said Monday morning that he has authorized providers to distribute the coronavirus vaccine to those 16+ if the provider still has appointments available.

“I authorized all of the [local] health departments in the state and any other of the [COVID-19 vaccine] locations -- we have about 1,300 locations around the state of Ohio -- so we have now authorized them that if they cannot fill slots this week or next week, we authorized them this morning to go ahead and offer them to 16 years of age and older," DeWine said. "If the department has not been able to fill the slot this week, they can go ahead and take anybody 16 years of age and older."

As a reminder, those 16 and 17 can only receive the Pfizer vaccine currently. And so far, no COVID-19 vaccines have been approved for children.

During his speech in Youngstown, DeWine said he would make an official announcement regarding this authorization during his regular coronavirus briefing Monday at 2 p.m.

VACCINE SUPPLY

With many more Ohioans now qualifying for a shot, appointments may be harder to come by.

DeWine is expected to provide an update on the state's supply of the vaccine and what the state plans to do to make sure people are able to find a slot.

Last week, he said he expects a much larger shipment of COVID-19 vaccines to be provided by the federal government.

"The week of March 29, we’ve had every indication from the federal government and the Biden administration that we will see a rather significant increase for the week of March 29," he said.

COVID-19 DATA

Ohio's total cases of coronavirus is expected to surpass 1 million on Monday. The milestone comes 378 days after the first cases of the virus were reported in the state.

The governor will also, as always, will provide an update on the daily data provided by the Ohio Department of Health (ODH), including the number of new cases, hospitalizations and ICU admissions.

However, we will likely not see a new figure for the state's cases per 100,000 people as the governor has been only updating this metric on Thursdays. As a reminder, DeWine said that once the state hits 50 cases per 100,000 people, all public health orders would be dropped.

That number has continued to drop since Dec. of last year. Last Thursday, it came in at 143.8. For perspective, at its peak in Dec., that number was at 845.5.