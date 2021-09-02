Watch Live | Ohio Coronavirus 2 p.m. Update

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine is set to address the state with new information on his team's response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine is slated to hold another coronavirus press conference Tuesday at 2 p.m.

VACCINE DISTRIBUTION

Monday marked the first day Ohioans 65 and older qualified for the COVID-19 vaccine.

DeWine said the state would pause for a few weeks to allow all of those who qualify under Phase 1B to get their shot, if they wish to do so.

Teachers and school staff in the state were eligible to receive the vaccine last week. However, the state is, once again, taking a phased approach, with the goal of having all K-12 school staff vaccinated by the end of Feb.

The governor is expected to provide an update on the progress being made in vaccinating both of these groups. While many Ohioans are wondering what the next phase of vaccination may look like, they are unlikely to get answers on that front Tuesday.

VACCINE SHORTAGE

There are an estimated 2.2 million Ohioans in this phase of the vaccine, and the state continues to deal with a shortage of the vaccine. However, larger shipments could soon be on the way.

Last week, DeWine said leaders with the pharmaceutical company Pfizer expect to increase the amount of vaccine available for federal shipment by about 40% sometime this month, which should, in turn, increase the number of doses received by the state of Ohio.

Additionally, Pfizer reported that by the end of March - or sooner - vaccine shipments to the state should double compared to what is coming in now. For perspective, Pfizer is currently shipping 73,000 doses to Ohio each week.

Moderna doses have also increased in Ohio, from 73,200 three weeks ago to 105,600 for the state this week.

DeWine will likely provide an update on the status of these expected increases in shipments as well as what else his team is doing to bolster the state's vaccine supply.

COVID-19 CURFEW

DeWine noted last week that the current coronavirus curfew could be dropped as early as Thursday if current trends in hospitalization continue.

The curfew was pushed to an 11 p.m. start time nearly two weeks ago, after the state managed to have seven straight days below 3,500 total COVID-19 patients. DeWine said the change would need to stay in effect for two weeks. However, in order for the curfew to lower to midnight, Ohio hospitalizations would need to stay below 3,000 for at least seven straight days. In order to drop completely, hospitalizations for COVID-19 would need to stay below 2,500 for a week.

So far, the state has stayed on track for the curfew to be ended. However, the governor is expected to provide more clarity during Tuesday's conference.

DAILY DATA

As always, the governor will update the state's daily coronavirus data from the Ohio Department of Health, including new cases, deaths, hospitalizations and ICU admissions.