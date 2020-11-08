Watch Live: Ohio Coronavirus 2 p.m. Update

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine is expected to discuss schools at his Tuesday press conference.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio Governor Mike DeWine is set to hold another 2 p.m. press conference on Tuesday regarding his administration's response to the coronavirus pandemic.

The governor is expected to discuss back-to-school plans at his Tuesday presser, although it is unclear exactly what he will announce.

Last week, DeWine said new information would also be coming in on the sports front. However, Lt. Governor Jon Husted said Tuesday afternoon that they aren't ready to announce anything just yet.

Here's a refresher on what was discussed during DeWine's presser on Friday.

LAST WEEK

PUBLIC HEALTH ADVISORY MAP

The number of counties in the Level 3 (Red) category continues to drop, with only 11 remaining. Locally, this includes Lucas and Erie.

DeWine ranked all 88 counties in order of those with the most cases per 100,000 people to the least. Lucas County came in at number two, behind only Mercer County.

Locally, Wyandot, Erie and Hancock were all in the top ten. However, there is a bit of good news for Wood County, as it had initially been higher on that list, but has since dropped out of the top ten range.

ERIE COUNTY

DeWine said that case numbers continue to be elevated in Erie. While the county initially had a spike due to outbreaks at Put-in-Bay, he said spread continues to be spread throughout the community.

LUCAS COUNTY

Several outbreaks in the county contributed to its high case numbers, DeWine said Friday. These outbreaks were at a local university - though he didn't specify which, a daycare center and an outing where people were camping.

He said the county's numbers remained high at 189 cases per 100,000 people.

PCR VS. ANTIGEN TESTS

In Cleveland last week, DeWine was given an antigen test before he was set to greet President Donald Trump, which came back positive. DeWine was later given a PCR test, which came back negative.

Due to the confusion surrounding the difference in results, DeWine had Dr. Peter Mohler with the Wexler Center attend Friday's presser to break down the differences between the two.

PCR TESTS

When we think about testing that we typically do across Ohio, that is called PCR testing.

A PCR test looks at the genetic makeup of the virus and amplifies it, making it very sensitive, Mohler said. He compared this type of testing to a high-powered telescope.

The benefits:

Detects very low viral loads in people who may be either symptomatic and asymptomatic

The ability to look at the information over time

The problems:

It's hard to scale

It takes a certain type of person to run the tests; it takes someone with specialized training.

However, he said when we get a result from the PCR test, we get a very good impression of what's happening at that level.

PCR testing as a practice as been around for 20-30 years. Mohler said it is nearly 100% in terms of accuracy.

ANTIGEN TEST

An antigen test doesn't look at the genetic material, rather it looks at the protein on the surface of the virus, making it less sensitive than the PCR test, Mohler said.

Mohler said this is what may cause false positives and false negatives, comparing it instead to looking at things through a pair of binoculars.

"Like binoculars, you're going to miss some stars. But the good thing is, you're going to be able to have lots of these across the field," he said.

He said the key point of these tests is that you get results within 15 minutes, which is great for epidemiologists because they can get a jump start on contact tracing, putting individuals into quarantine and making critical decisions about healthcare.

"With all of these tests though, it's important to understand there are strengths and limitations," Mohler said.

In the case of antigen testing, which is a newer type of testing in the state, before it was rolled out into state labs, health leaders would make sure they deeply understood the advantages and disadvantages.

When it comes to PCR testing, it's been used a lot so they know a lot about its strengths and weaknesses. However, with antigen testing, there are still things they are working to learn.

Mohler said the "gold standard" is the PCR test in terms of accuracy. Well over 90% of the people tested in Ohio have used the PCR tests. Mohler called it the "best and most accurate test in the world."

Next, in terms of accuracy, is a point of care test. This is another type of "rapid test" and it looks at the genetic material of the virus, much like the PCR test.

The antigen test ranks third in terms of accuracy, Mohler said.