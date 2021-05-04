ODH consolidating health orders as COVID-19 pandemic continues | Ohio Coronavirus Update

Official guidance regarding proms and graduations will be released Tuesday, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine said during his latest briefing.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine addressed the state Monday afternoon, providing clarity on health orders as we move into spring and prepare for the resurgence of events that generally garner large crowds.

During his briefing, the governor announced that the Ohio Department of Health (ODH) would be consolidating its health orders, and instead issue a simplified health order that encompasses the key elements of its previous mandates.

The idea, he said, is to underscore the most important parts of COVID-19 mitigation. DeWine described the move as getting "back to the basics," with an emphasis on practices like:

Wearing masks

Social distancing

Limiting large gatherings

Practicing good handwashing and hygiene

Emphasis on outside events

Both DeWine and ODH Director Stephanie McCloud explained that the biggest difference between the new order and previous orders from the health department is that large events and gathers are no longer prohibited.

McCloud went on to detail to Ohioans her guidance for maintaining social distancing while participating in some of these activities where crowds often gather.

"The group you're a part of at an event should not be larger than 10 people," she said. "If you go to a festival, if you go to a parade, try to keep your group ten or smaller and not really congregate with other groups of other sizes."

McCloud encouraged event organizers to create opportunities for one-way traffic and other measures to facilitate social distancing.

DeWine made clear that Ohioans' favorite events, like proms, festivals and graduations, can occur, but as with everything over the past year, they will likely be a bit different than usual.

"Those things can take place, we can do anything, but it's how we do it," said DeWine.

Official guidance on proms and graduations is expected no later than Tuesday, he said.

VACCINES FOR OHIO STUDENTS

During Monday's press conference, DeWine announced the state's goal to have as many eligible high school students vaccinated against coronavirus as possible before they leave for summer break.

Ohio health leaders are expected to begin an effort to distribute vaccine doses at high schools across the state for students 16 and older who want to get their shot.

Students under 18 would be required to have a permission slip signed by a parent or guardian as a prerequisite to getting vaccinated at school.

DeWine said he spoke with local health departments and encouraged them to reach out to high schools in their area to set up clinics. He noted that some departments have already started to secure doses of the Pfizer vaccine for this purpose.

Currently, Pfizer has the only COVID-19 vaccine option for those 16 and 17 years old. Both Moderna and Johnson & Johnson are only approved for those 18 and older.

DeWine said that if there is a need for extra Pfizer doses that providers are seeing as they try to reach high school students, they should reach out to the state.

During a round of questions with reporters, the governor said that more opportunities for vaccinations without an appointment were likely on the way, although, he gave no specific plans.