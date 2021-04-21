DeWine urges young Ohioans to get COVID-19 vaccine as more contagious variants continue to spread

The variant first discovered in Brazil was reported in Lucas County Wednesday, making it the fourth variant found in the county.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine once again urged young Ohioans to get a COVID-19 vaccine during his Wednesday briefing, as more contagious variants of the virus continue to spread in the state.

As of Wednesday, 38% of Ohioans had received at least one dose of the vaccine. However, those in the youngest age groups are still trailing behind. Additionally, the state health leaders have found that the new COVID-19 variants are having a greater impact on young adults.

"If you are young and unvaccinated, what might not have been much of a concern to you last fall, should very well be a concern to you now," Ohio Department of Health Chief Medical Officer Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff said.

He said the pandemic is quickly evolving into a tale of two groups of Ohioans: people who are vaccinated and much less likely to get sick, and those who are unvaccinated, who lack the same protection.

While better numbers are expected over time, especially as vaccinations continue, Vanderhoff said that the unvaccinated are playing a "COVID lottery."

"Unvaccinated Ohioans lack the same protection against this virus as those who are vaccinated. The virus is now in more contagious forms that put younger people at much greater risk, including the risk of ending up in the hospital," Vanderhoff said.

Vanderhoff explained that not only do vaccinations help those who get the shot, but it protects the people around them.

"The fact is, the people who don't get the vaccine are putting themselves at risk, but they are putting others at risk as well," he said.

COVID-19 DATA

On Wednesday, the Ohio Department of Health (ODH) reported:

1,789 new coronavirus cases compared to the 21-day average of 1,944

138 new coronavirus-related hospitalizations compared to the 21-day average of 107

12 new coronavirus-related ICU admissions compared to the 21-day average of 12

Hospitalizations are seeming to plateau. On Wednesday, there were a total of 1,243 COVID-19 positive patients in Ohio hospitals, compared to 1,296 the day before and 1,323 on Monday.

Lucas County, however, is still at the top of the state's list of counties ranked in order of those with the most cases per 100,000 people to the least.

In fact, a number of the state's northern counties are seeing high rates of spread, as Michigan continues to see a surge in COVID-19 cases.

Despite the prevalence of the virus in Lucas County, DeWine lauded the county's health department for its innovation. He detailed a program in which health leaders teamed up with the fire department and EMS personnel to head out to underserved zip codes to distribute the vaccine. Sometimes, officials would even go door-to-door, with a vaccine station set up just around the corner.

POLICE REFORM

DeWine announced Wednesday a new law enforcement reform package that is now in the works.

He said Rep. Phil Plummer (R-Dayton) is working on the package and it will likely be ready to be introduced "in a few days."

Here's a look at some of what it entails:

The establishment of a peace officer oversight board similar to the state oversight boards in other professions (doctors, nurses, lawyers, etc.) that have the ability to suspend licenses.

The establishment of a use of force database so that the approximately 1,000 law enforcement agencies in Ohio would all report incidents of force to a central system.

The establishment of an officer disciplinary database to ensure transparency.

The requirement of an independent investigation of officer-involved critical incidents.

The bill was developed with the help of Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost; veteran law enforcement officers and organizations, including the Ohio Association of Chiefs of Police and Buckeye State Sheriffs Association; and in consultation with civil rights leaders/activists.

The move comes just one day after former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin was convicted of murder in the May 25, 2020 death of George Floyd.

"As we go forward as a nation, we must learn from the tragic death of George Floyd. His death laid bare some of the deep divisions in this country. My goal every day is to do what I can do to unite people," DeWine said.

Last year, DeWine ordered that all cabinet agencies with sworn law enforcement officers ban the use of chokeholds unless deadly force would otherwise be authorized.

He also ordered the Ohio State Highway Patrol to begin purchasing body cameras in addition to the cameras they already have in their cruisers.

The Office of Law Enforcement Recruitment was created within Ohio Criminal Justice Services and the governor ordered the Ohio Community Police Collaborative to develop a standard for law enforcement's response to mass protests and that standard has been adopted.