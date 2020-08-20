COVID-19: Behind the Numbers | Numbers are going the right way now, but watch for a back-to-school bump

Ohio data are trending in right direction, but a potential hurdle is on the horizon as students return to school.

TOLEDO, Ohio — There is no doubt that Ohio COVID numbers are trending in the right direction, and I also think there is little doubt that it coincides with the statewide mask mandate on July 23. (It takes 2-11 days to show symptoms, another two to three to get a testing appointment, and anywhere from 3-14 days to get a test result.)

This week, new cases are averaging 907 a day versus 1,126 last week. But more importantly, hospitalization have dropped significantly. Average new hospitalizations are about 80 this week, compared to 97 last week. Current COVID patients dropped to 860 on Thursday. This is the lowest number since early July. On July 28, there were 1,144 patients in Ohio hospitals.

This is also a trend we are seeing locally. Daily hospitalizations in Lucas County were 4.14 on July 29 and 1.29 now. In Wood County, hospitalizations have dropped 60 percent in the past two weeks.

There are now nine Ohio counties in red on the state's public advisory system. That number was 13 on July 29.

But, let's put the numbers in a little context. They are much improved from what we were seeing in mid- to late-July. But they are far off what was happening in early to mid-June. Ohio had 482 COVID patients on June 20 and averaged 381 new cases a day for the week ending June 12.

A sports team in Ohio had a sleepover at a team member’s house and now there are nine confirmed cases linked to that gathering. Athletes: Remember what you do off the field is important - do all you can to protect yourselves and your teammates when you are not playing. — Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) August 20, 2020

But what happened to cause the July surge? Multiple outbreaks were tied to large parties, bars, and family get-togethers over the July 4th holiday.

We are now entering another potentially volatile time period. Kids are returning to the classrooms and college students are returning to campus. Some universities have already switched from in-person to online learning because of outbreaks. Outbreaks are being blamed on large parties at Kentucky, Iowa, North Carolina, Colorado, Indiana, Oklahoma, and Mississippi schools.

It's almost inevitable that this is going to happen at Ohio schools. We already know of parties planned in Bowling Green tomorrow and Saturday for move-in weekend. The school has tested athletes and some staff and has found a positivity rate of a little less than 2 percent.

Universities around the country that are doing widespread testing are finding positivity rates from 2 percent to over 20 percent. In a campus party with 100 people, that would mean that 2 to 20 people in the crowd could be infected - likely asymptomatic but capable of spreading the virus.

St. John's Jesuit and St. Ursula Academy barred several students who attended a large party from campus, so it's not just university students who are behaving recklessly.

Today, Gov. Mike DeWine cited the example of a sleepover of sports teammates at a child’s house in Wood County that resulted in nine confirmed cases. That led back to Perrysburg High School, and it's reported that all of the students have since recovered and are good to go. Today, the school sent out new guidelines for athletes.

In the early days of the pandemic, the nursing homes and congregate settings were driving the numbers. Those were high-risk individuals. At this point, kids and university students are likely to be key in determining which direction the numbers go.

No, not many will be hospitalized, but the numbers will continue to shape public policy if we have a July-type spike.