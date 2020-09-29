Watch Live: Ohio Coronavirus 2 p.m. Update

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine provides new information on the state's response to COVID-19.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine is expected to address the state Tuesday afternoon with new information on his administration's response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The conference is scheduled to begin at 2 p.m.

Last week, the governor announced that nursing home facilities could resume indoor visitations on Oct. 12 as long as they followed a number of state health guidelines, including time limits and mask use, among others.

To get caught up, here's a look at what was discussed at last Thursday's coronavirus press conference.

THURSDAY

NURSING HOME VISITATION

Ohio Dept. of Aging Director Ursel McElroy joined in on Thursday's conference with an update on nursing facility visitation guidelines allowing limited indoor visitation on Oct. 12.

In the beginning of the pandemic, nursing homes and long-term care facilities were closed for visitors in an effort to thwart the spread of COVID-19.

On June 8, outdoor visitation was permitted at assisted living facilities as long as health and safety guidelines were met. This same allowance was granted to nursing homes on July 20.

As winter months approach, outdoor visits will become less of a possibility. But, McElroy said that the transition into indoor visitation does not indicate that people can be less cautious. What it means, she said, is that residents, staff and visitors need to be even more vigilant: wear masks, wash hands, keep your distance and stay home when you are sick.

"When you enter one of these facilities, you are entering someone's home," McElroy said.

McElroy also said people should be keeping track of the status of the virus in your community and keep that in mind before entering a facility.

Here is a look at some of the new guidelines for indoor visitation at nursing home facilities:

Facility leaders need to determine level of readiness: Look at community spread, cases within the facility, staffing levels, access to testing, supply of PPE and local hospital capacity

Look at community spread, cases within the facility, staffing levels, access to testing, supply of PPE and local hospital capacity Limit entry to personnel who are necessary to the operations of the facility: This includes health care providers, governmental representatives, regulators, Hospice personnel, clergy and hairstylists, among others

This includes health care providers, governmental representatives, regulators, Hospice personnel, clergy and hairstylists, among others Screen staff and visitors upon entering the facility

Maintain a daily log of individuals who enter the building

Visits must be scheduled in advance and occur in designated visitation areas

Visits will be 30 minutes maximum: This allows for meaningful visits, but time for staff to sanitize spaces between use

This allows for meaningful visits, but time for staff to sanitize spaces between use Two visitors are permitted: This is per resident and per visit

This is per resident and per visit No limit on age of visitor: However, the visitor must be able to wear a mask and maintain six feet of social distance

All visitors will be required to wear a mask supplied by the facility, McElroy said.

In addition to regular visits, visitation will also be permitted in compassionate care situations. A few examples of "compassionate care" situations would be: when a resident is grieving, needs encouragement in eating or drinking, experiencing weight loss or dehydration or maybe goes from being social to isolating themselves.

Communal activities will be able to occur with social distancing in place and in a safe environment.

McElroy said facilities will have to develop a written and transparent plan so families are aware and know what to expect on arrival.

These facilities should not restrict visitation without a reasonable clinical or safety cause.

Additionally, facilities will be reporting visitation information to the state. That information will be available on the state's coronavirus website when indoor visitation begins on Oct. 12.

DEPT. OF DEVELOPMENTAL DISABILITIES

During the pandemic, there has also been limited visitation allowed in the state's intermediate care facilities.

These facilities have been allowing outdoor visitation only, but as winter months approach, a plan has been put together to create safe opportunities for indoor visitation in these beginning Sept. 28.

Ohio Dept. of Developmental Disabilities Director Jeff Davis joined in on Thursday, he explained that many of the guidelines these facilities are expected to follow will mirror those put forth in the state's nursing homes and long-term care facilities.

We will keep you updated when that official guidance is released.

SPORTS ORDER UPDATE

Lt. Gov. Jon Husted announced Thursday that the one-game-per-day limit for Ohio athletics will be removed.

"We have been successful with the protocols put in place," he said.

However, something that will be added in the upcoming new sports order, is a provision that will require each sports venue to cooperate with local inspectors who are put in charge of ensuring compliance with state health orders.

These inspectors have the authority to end gameplay if they find people violating guidelines.

"We are adding opportunity, but we are also going to make sure we follow the rules so that we can continue to maintain these events in a healthy and successful manner," he said.

NATIONAL GUARD IN CLEVELAND

DeWine issued a proclamation Thursday, activating roughly 300 members of the Ohio National Guard to help Cleveland police ensure a safe environment for those attending the first presidential debate in Cleveland on Tuesday.

The move comes after the governor received a formal request from Cleveland officials Wednesday night.

RESIDENTIAL COLLEGE TESTING

DeWine issued recommendations on Thursday requiring all residential colleges and universities to regularly test a sample population of their asymptomatic students, noting that some schools are already doing this.

"Screening asymptomatic students really gives college presidents and their staff an idea of the spread on their campuses," DeWine said in a tweet.

School leaders on each campus should plan to screen at least 3% of their at-risk population.

Formal guidance is expected to be released in the coming days.

ANTIBODIES

Since June, the American Red Cross has been testing blood, plasma, and platelet donors for COVID-19 antibodies. DeWine showed a chart at Thursday's conference, demonstrating the weekly percentage of donors that had COVID-19 antibodies in their blood and comparing Ohio’s levels with the country as a whole.