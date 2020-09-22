Watch Live: Ohio Coronavirus 2 p.m. Update

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine provides new information on the state's response to COVID-19.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine is set to address the state Tuesday afternoon, with new information on his administration's response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The governor is expected to step up to the podium at around 2 p.m., although it is unclear what specifically will be discussed.

Last week, the state's new dashboard for reporting cases of coronavirus within Ohio schools went live. The dashboard shows new and cumulative cases of the virus, which are reported to schools by parents and staff.

A second dashboard was also announced, focused on the impacts of coronavirus on kids. This particular resource was made in conjunction with the Ohio Children's Hospital Association and includes information about cases, hospitalizations and deaths statewide.

To get caught up ahead of Tuesday's presser, here's a breakdown of what was discussed at the governor's most recent coronavirus press conference.

LAST WEEK

KEY METRICS

On Thursday, these were the reported trends:

1,067 new cases of coronavirus, compared to 21-day average of 1,084

25 new coronavirus-related deaths, compared to 21-day average of 24

65 new hospitalizations, compared to 21-day average of 70

15 new ICU admissions, compared to 21-day average of 10

PUBLIC HEALTH ADVISORY MAP

DeWine said that 69 counties stayed at the same level in the state's Public Health Advisory System.

Two counties, Preble and Summit, dropped from Level 3 (Red) to Level 2 (Orange) Thursday.

However, 11 counties jumped up from Level 1 (Yellow) up to Level 2 (Orange). Additionally, the number of counties exceeding the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's threshold for high incidence of 100 cases per 100,000 grew from 17 to 21.

Updated Ohio Health Advisory System Map:



Continuing at Red:

Butler

Mercer

Montgomery

Portage

Putnam



Decreasing Red to Orange:

Preble

Summit pic.twitter.com/39n2LwkcQS — Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) September 17, 2020

CASES PER 100,000

Putnam County stayed at the top of the list, ranking counties in order of those with the most cases per 100,000 people to the least.

Putnam was reported to have 256 cases of coronavirus per 100,000 people over the last two weeks.

DeWine said that in Putnam, spread has been attributed to a number of large social gatherings, including multiple weddings. Spread has also been common among members of the same household.

Henry County remained in the top 10, but lowered from the fifth spot to seven, with 166 cases per 100,000 people.

Wood County, while not on the top 10 list, did exceed the CDC threshold of high incidence, with 104 cases per 100,000 over the last two weeks.

DeWine said he believes these numbers are important because it indicates that cases are rising steadily in a county. He explained that having high case numbers increases the chance of spreading the virus throughout the community if the right steps aren’t taken to slow the spread.

SCHOOL REPORTING DASHBOARD

Last month, DeWine ordered that schools create a reporting system for schools to let the public know when a positive case of coronavirus has been discovered.

The Schools Dashboard is now available on the state's coronavirus website.

DeWine said the resource gives parents and caregivers information to make decisions about their child’s education and social interactions.

The dashboard shows new and cumulative COVID-19 cases reported to schools by parents/guardians and staff. You can filter by county or school district and it includes students and staff.

DeWine made clear that even though a case may pop up at a school, it doesn't mean school leaders have been negligent or have done anything wrong. The status of the virus within schools will mirror what is happening in the community, he said.

"This is just one more effort to share information on what's going on when it comes to COVID," DeWine said.

CHILDREN AND COVID-19 DASHBOARD

Another dashboard regarding kids and COVID-19 will be made available Thursday on the state's coronavirus website.

This dashboard includes information about cases, hospitalizations, and deaths. It was created in consultation with the Ohio Children's Hospital Association.

One of the most troubling statistics, DeWine said, is the fact that Black children make up 45% of all hospitalized children with COVID-19 in the state. However, only 18% of the total population of Ohio kids under 18 years old are Black children.

Dr. Petty Manning from Cincinnati Children’s joined in on Thursday's conference. She explained that there are fairly consistent numbers of kids testing positive with the virus, but consistently low numbers of children who are hospitalized or severely ill.

Children who are older, mobile and more social are more likely to get COVID-19, she said.

Some kids, as they get older and have other health conditions, can become seriously ill, but kids can also be asymptomatic.

However, in terms of returning to school, Manning said the practices state and health leaders have been promoting - cleaning surfaces, wearing masks, maintaining distance, etc. - keep kids safe.

Manning suggested parents of different aged children look at the data as it's broken down by age groups, the region in which they live and school-specific data once it is available.

Manning also encouraged parents to get their kids their flu shots ASAP, as health providers worry about any Ohioan getting the flu and COVID-19 at the same time.

UNEMPLOYMENT

Leaders with the Ohio Dept. of Job and Family Services have begun distributing $300 per week in Lost Wages Assistance to eligible unemployment insurance recipients.

This assistance is available to Ohioans who received traditional unemployment benefits, Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA), Trade Readjustment Assistance, SharedWork Ohio or extended benefits for weeks ending August 1 through September 5.

HALLOWEEN

Halloween celebrations this year will not look like those in years past. Face coverings must be worn, social distancing should be practiced, large groups should be avoided, DeWine said, encouraging everyone to stay home if they find themselves feeling sick.

The Ohio Dept. of Health released its guidance last week.

State health leaders said that Ohioans should exercise caution when making decisions about traditional trick-or-treating.

Some suggestions include finding ways to socially distance with drive-through or drive-in events keeping children in costumes and with face coverings in cars.

If parents do decide to take their kids out trick-or-treating, it's recommended they limit the numbers of houses they visit and to wipe off candy wrappers with sanitizing wipes at the end of the night.

Additionally, the health department strongly recommended that hayrides and haunted houses be canceled or at least avoided.

You can view the full list of guidance on the state's coronavirus website.

MIGRANT WORKERS

DeWine announced Thursday a new rapid response guide for migrant and seasonal farmworkers in an effort to support health districts develop a culturally appropriate plan to respond to the COVID-19 outbreak.

Additionally, the Ohio Dept. of Health will be awarding $2.6 million in CARES Act funding to agricultural camp operators to improve the health and safety of their worksites and camps to reduce COVID-19 transmission.

ODH is also partnering with the Ohio Dept. of Job and Family Services to distribute face masks, hand sanitizer, disinfectant cleaner, and digital forehead thermometers to workers and operators.

WASTEWATER SURVEILLANCE

Ohio’s Coronavirus Wastewater Surveillance Network has been monitoring incoming waste at wastewater treatment plants around the state to test for gene fragments of COVID-19.