Watch Live: Ohio Coronavirus 2 p.m. Update

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine will be joined by Ohio Hospital Association (OHA) leaders to address how the recent COVID-19 spike is impacting hospitals across the state.

The state continues to report an increase in COVID-19 patients in its hospitals, in the ICU and on ventilators.

On Thursday, Nov. 5, DeWine reported 2,075 COVID-19 patients in Ohio hospitals - a 55% increase in hospitalized patients compared to the two weeks before.

Additionally, there were 541 people in the ICU, the previous record was back in April with 533.

Here's a look at what was discussed last week.

LAST WEEK

Last Friday, Nov. 6, the state reached the highest 24-hour increase in COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began, breaking 5,000 new cases in a single day with 5,008.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) defines "high incidence" as 100 cases per 100,000 people. All of Ohio's counties now meet this criteria, DeWine said at his press conference on Nov. 5. On that same day, the governor reported that Putnam County, the highest on his list ranking each county in order of those with the most cases per 100,000 to the least, had 1,157.7, more than 11 times the CDC threshold.

DeWine said last week that there were 56 counties in the Level 3 (Red) category on the state's Public Health Advisory Map, adding 13 to the list since the week before.

Henry and Sandusky Counties were added in northwest Ohio, Sandusky for the first time. They joined Lucas, Defiance, Ottawa and Putnam who were already at that level.

Leaders with the Sandusky County Health Department said they are seeing a large increase in cases. Since Nov. 1, they have seen more than 85 cases and in the entire month of October, they reported 236. Sandusky Health Commissioner Bethany Brown said there are growing concerns about hospital capacity if the numbers continue at the current rate.

DeWine said that 86% of Ohio's population now live in a "red" county, with all 88 counties considered "high incidence."

ODH PERSONNEL CHANGES

In response, DeWine announced a long list of personnel changes at the Ohio Dept. of Health (ODH), including the long-anticipated role of health director once held by Dr. Amy Acton, which will be filled by Stephanie McCloud, who previously served as Director of the Ohio Bureau of Workers Compensation.

McCloud is expected to begin in her role Nov. 16.

"We are all in this together and we will beat this virus together," McCloud said at Thursday's conference.

In addition to McCloud's appointment, the governor named off a long list of new additions to ODH, including:

Chief Medical Officer - Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff, who has been serving for more than a decade as a Senior Vice President and as the Chief Medical Officer at Ohio Health

Senior Deputy - Lance Himes, who has been serving as interim ODH director. He will lead the coordination of work to get a vaccine out to our citizens and will continue to work directly with Ohio’s local health commissioners.

Chief of Staff - Kathleen Madden, who has been serving as Assistant Director at the Ohio Office of Budget and Management.

Ohio National Guard Adjutant General Maj. Gen. John Harris will continue leading the pandemic response in the cross-agency coordination of Ohio’s pandemic response.

Ohio Dept. of Aging Director Ursel McElroy will continue her focus on limiting the spread of COVID-19 in nursing homes.



Ohio Mental Health and Addiction Services Director Lori Criss will continue heading up efforts to address the increasing mental health needs of Ohioans as the pandemic continues.