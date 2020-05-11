WATCH LIVE: Ohio Coronavirus 2 p.m. Update

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine provides new information on his administration's response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine is set to address the state with new information on his administration's response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The state has continued to break records this week, and for the first time since the onset of the pandemic, Ohio topped 4,000 new cases of coronavirus. On Tuesday, the Ohio Dept. of Health reported 4,229 new cases and another 4,071 Wednesday. The 21-day average has grown to 2,693 with a positivity rate nearing 9%. Wednesday also brought reports of 55 new coronavirus-related deaths and 186 new hospitalizations.

More than 4,000 new #COVID19 cases have been reported in the past 24 hours in Ohio. Hospitalizations have increased by 186 admissions and 55 more people have died. It's up to all of us to work together to slow this spread. #InThisTogetherOhiohttps://t.co/3lWx4IRScb pic.twitter.com/Ns2Rfin4aJ — Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) November 4, 2020

The governor chose to forego his usual press conference on Tuesday due to the election. Thursday should bring a new update to the state's Public Health Advisory Map.

Last week, 43 out of the state's 88 counties were at Level 3 (Red) and only two were at Level 1 (Yellow) - the highest number of "red" and the lowest number of "yellow" counties since the system's inception. At that last press conference, DeWine announced that in northwest Ohio, Defiance County had jumped up to "red," joining Lucas, Ottawa and Putnam.

DeWine has repeatedly said that his administration does not plan to issue another stay at home order, although, he said ruling it out completely would be "irresponsible."

However, the governor told WTOL's sister station WKYC in Cleveland that he is looking at other things his team can do to mitigate the spread of COVID-19, saying those options would be addressed Thursday or Friday this week.