WATCH LIVE: Ohio Coronavirus 2 p.m. Update

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine is set to address the state with new information on his administration's response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The state has continued to break records this week, and for the first time since the onset of the pandemic, Ohio topped 4,000 new cases of coronavirus. On Tuesday, the Ohio Dept. of Health reported 4,229 new cases and another 4,071 Wednesday. The 21-day average has grown to 2,693 with a positivity rate nearing 9%. Wednesday also brought reports of 55 new coronavirus-related deaths and 186 new hospitalizations.
The governor chose to forego his usual press conference on Tuesday due to the election. Thursday should bring a new update to the state's Public Health Advisory Map.
Last week, 43 out of the state's 88 counties were at Level 3 (Red) and only two were at Level 1 (Yellow) - the highest number of "red" and the lowest number of "yellow" counties since the system's inception. At that last press conference, DeWine announced that in northwest Ohio, Defiance County had jumped up to "red," joining Lucas, Ottawa and Putnam.
DeWine has repeatedly said that his administration does not plan to issue another stay at home order, although, he said ruling it out completely would be "irresponsible."
However, the governor told WTOL's sister station WKYC in Cleveland that he is looking at other things his team can do to mitigate the spread of COVID-19, saying those options would be addressed Thursday or Friday this week.
We will continue to keep you updated.