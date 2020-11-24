Watch Live: Ohio Coronavirus 2 p.m. Update

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine provides new information on his team's response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine is set to hold another 2 p.m. press conference Tuesday, providing new information on his team's response to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

MONDAY

On Monday, the governor gathered with leaders from the Ohio Hospital Association, who warned that should things continue at its current pace, hospitals won't be able to keep up.

Dr. Robert Wyllie with the Cleveland Clinic said that there are currently 970 caregivers out in their hospital system alone after they contracted or were exposed to COVID-19.

"When you have 970 caregivers plus out, that means it is starting to affect our ability to care for patients," he said.

As staff is stretched thin, OHA leaders said some hospitals have already begun cutting services.

"In the next few weeks, every hospital in the state is going to have to make tough decisions about how it will staff its beds, what elective procedures they'll have to postpone, even potentially postponing ambulatory and outpatient office visits," Dr. Andy Thomas with the Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center said.

Dr. Richard Lofgren with UC Health said the spread of coronavirus in the state is reaching a point where it will start to impact non-COVID-19 patients.

"The growth in hospitalizations exponential. We're not planning for the surge - the surge is here. We're approaching the point where the influx of COVID patients will displace non-COVID care," he said.