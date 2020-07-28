Ohio Coronavirus Update: Fairs restricted to Junior Fair events only beginning July 31

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine also announced that childcare could begin taking on full class sizes beginning Aug. 4.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Governor Mike DeWine addressed Ohioans at another 2 p.m. news conference Tuesday with new information on coronavirus.

KEY INDICATORS

Between Monday and Tuesday, there were 1,320 new cases of coronavirus, which is just slightly above the 21-day average of 1,314.

In that same time period, 38 new deaths were reported, which is well above the 21-day average of 20.

Since Monday, there were 140 new hospitalizations, also a jump from the 21-day average of just 97, with ICU admissions just above average as there were 22 new admissions since Monday. The average number of new ICU admissions in a 24-hour period is 18.

DeWine said there are currently 1,144 individuals hospitalized with confirmed COVID-19 cases. He said this metric is steadily increasing. On July 15, there were 1,024 people in the hospital with coronavirus.

However, there was a bit of good news.

DeWine said that Emergency Room visits have gone down after steadily increasing for about a month, with a peak at around July 12.

DeWine said that his team believes they have started to see a plateau with some of these data points, including case numbers.

FAIRS

DeWine said the goal for the year was to be able to continue on with fairs across the state safely, mostly for the sake of the kids who put a lot of work into them every year.

However, DeWine said it has become increasingly apparent that a regular fair would not be able to move forward as usual.

In response, the governor said he will be issuing an order, limiting all fairs to junior fair events only (livestock competitions and other 4-H and FFA competitions for kids and teens) starting on or after Friday, July 31.

DeWine noted he has seen a lack of distancing and a lack of mask enforcement.

"That's just a real shame," he said.

Going forward, there will be no grandstand events, no rides, no games, no carnival and a curfew (with exceptions for shows) of 10 p.m. This is to keep crowds down. DeWine did say, however, that harness racing can proceed with now spectators.

CHILDCARE

Effective Aug. 9, DeWine said that childcare providers in Ohio may return to their normal, statutory rations and classes.

These providers have a choice to get a subsidy and maintain their current lower ratios or to go back to normal.

Even with increased classroom sizes, childcare providers will still have to comply with stringent health and safety requirements including face coverings for all staff, symptom and temperature checks, hand washing, frequent cleaning, etc.

DeWine said the decision was made in an effort help parents as they return to work and to make sure children are put in an environment that is safe for both the child and the provider. He said while Ohio initially took a very conservative approach to childcare, he started to worry that some families would not have a place to go.

Concern grew that kids may end up with poor childcare or in the hands of grandparents, who are in the high-risk category for COVID-19, as parents had fewer options.

When child care reopened, DeWine vowed to monitor the data and make adjustments as needed. On Tuesday, he said that his administration will continue to closely monitor reports of COVID-19 in childcare settings, as well as compliance with rules and best practices, and respond as needed to keep our children, families, and teachers safe.

FAUCI FLAGS MIDWEST STATES

Dr. Anthony Fauci said on "Good Morning America" that he worries about Midwestern states, including Ohio when it comes to the spread of COVID-19. If something is not done, Midwestern states could begin looking like the South.

DeWine said he agreed with his assessment, but believes that Ohioans are taking the right steps to thwart the spread, especially if they continue to wear masks.

"The warning is heeded, the warning is correct," he said.

LAST WEEK

PUBLIC HEALTH ADVISORY MAP

A number of new counties were added to the Level 3 Red category on the state's new public health advisory system. Here's a closer look at the northwest Ohio counties in the red.

DEFIANCE

Over the past two weeks, Defiance County has seen 30 cases—which is a higher number than any other two-week period. In fact, over 1/3 of the total cases for the entire pandemic have occurred in the past two weeks.

Recent outbreaks in the area have included a workplace setting and social gatherings held in a popular recreation area.

ERIE

In just two weeks, 89 new cases or 23% of the total number of cases have been reported, making the county “high incidence,” as defined by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). DeWine said an increase in ER visits is also of concern.

HENRY

Over past two weeks, over half of Henry County's cases since the beginning of the pandemic have been identified. The county exceeds the "high incidence" category for COVID-19 cases, as defined by the CDC.

Many of these cases have been traced back to a “Name that Tune” event at a local winery on July 11, DeWine said, which has resulted in 53 related cases. The numbers associated with this event may grow as the outbreak investigation continues.

Many cases have been linked to the Ohio Veteran’s Home. Erie County has also been impacted by the recent outbreaks from Put-in-Bay.

LUCAS

Lucas County was moved into the red last week and has stayed there since. Here's a look at what's keeping the county at Level 3.

STATEWIDE MASK ORDER

DeWine said that the jury is out, the verdict is in: masks work.

"If all of us would put on a mask in the next four to six weeks, we could drive this pandemic into the ground," DeWine said.

WHAT TO KNOW

Masks should be worn in the following circumstances:

In any indoor location that is not a residence

When you are outdoors and unable to keep six feet of distance from people who aren't members of your household

While waiting for or riding/driving in shared transit like a bus, taxi, rideshare, etc.

Exemptions include:

Children under 10 (medical experts say that masks are NOT to be worn by infants)

Anyone who has a medical condition or disability that makes it unsafe to wear a mask

Anyone who needs to communicate with someone with a disability (i.e. someone who uses lipreading)

While exercising or playing sports

Those who officiate at religious services, including anyone who is speaking at a religious service when a mask would impede what they are trying to do.

Those who are actively involved in public safety

Those who are actively eating or drinking