COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine is set to address the state with new information on his response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

On Monday, the state received its first doses of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine, with Lucas County seeing its first shipment to Mercy Health St. Vincent Hospital just one day later.

DeWine is expected to update the Ohio coronavirus map during Thursday's conference.