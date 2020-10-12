Watch Live: Ohio Coronavirus 2 p.m. Update

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine is expected to provide new information on the state's extended curfew as COVID-19 cases continue to rise.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine is scheduled to address the state Thursday at 2 p.m., with new information on his team's response to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The governor is expected to discuss the extension of the statewide curfew, which was set to expire Thursday.

As the curfew is laid out currently, it runs from 10 p.m. - 5 a.m. each night, with a number of exceptions including for emergencies, trips to the grocery store or pharmacy and even to pick up food. While take-out and delivery options can continue during that window, indoor dining is required to close at 10 p.m.

DeWine is also expected to update the state's coronavirus map as he does every Thursday. Last week, Wood County moved off of the watch list, remaining at Level 3 (Red).

While northwest Ohio counties have so far stayed out of Level 4 (Purple), the number of counties in the state to meet that threshold grew last week, as eight moved to the highest level on the map.