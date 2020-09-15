Ohio Coronavirus Update: Adult daycares, senior centers prepare to reopen Sept. 21

Ohio Dept. of Aging Director Ursel J. McElroy broke down coronavirus testing protocol for adult daycares and senior centers ahead of reopening next week.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Gov. Mike DeWine held another coronavirus press conference Tuesday, with new information on his administration's response to the ongoing pandemic.

Here's a breakdown of what was discussed.

TUESDAY

KEY METRICS

On Tuesday, these were the reported trends:

1,001 new cases, compared to 21-day average of 1,095

87 deaths, compared to 21-day average of 24

103 new hospitalizations, compared to 21-day average of 73

14 new ICU admissions, compared to 21-day average of 10

Tuesday brought the highest reported increase in deaths since early May and the third-highest since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic.

However, DeWine made clear that the emphasis is on the word "reported." While these were the deaths reported in the last 24 hours, they did not all occur within that same time frame.

DeWine explained that coroners have up to six months to certify a death certificate. While it usually does not take quite that long, DeWine said this often causes a delay between when a death occurs and when it is reported.

On Tuesday, DeWine displayed a graph showing deaths reported, by date of death. He said that the majority of the deaths reported on Tuesday actually occurred within the last month.

Deaths reported in the last 24 hours by date of death⬇️ pic.twitter.com/UQ5F5XgVTi — Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) September 15, 2020

CASES PER 100,000

Putnam County remained at the top of the list of counties with the most cases per 100,000 people on Tuesday. The county was reported to have 280.6 cases per 100,000, which is more than double the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention threshold for high incidence of 100 cases.

Locally, Henry County jumped up on the list to the fifth spot, with 192.5 cases per 100,000.

NURSING HOMES

Ohio Dept. of Aging Director Ursel J. McElroy joined in on Tuesday's conference to update the state on the status of testing withing nursing homes.

Between staff and residents, there are roughly 160,000 people that need to be tested.

McElroy said in nursing homes they test for three reasons:

A person is symptomatic

Someone tests positive within a nursing home

Routine staff testing based on the extent of the virus in the community

The National Guard started off administering the tests, but have since transitioned into transporting the completed tests from the nursing homes to labs.

Outdoor visitation has been allowed for a few months now at these facilities. McElroy acknowledged that the weather is changing, but noted that her team doesn't plan on ending the practice anytime soon.

McElroy said that if someone is not able to visit a loved one, it could be for a number of reasons, including positive cases in the facility, significant community spread in the area where the facility is located, etc.

If someone has questions about visitation, they are encouraged to reach out to the Ohio Dept. of Aging.

A plan for indoor visitation has not yet been announced.

ASSISTED LIVING

When it comes to assisted living facilities, there are about 80,000 people in the state that need to be tested. Testing in these facilities is done every other week.

McElroy said that it's important to note that in late Aug., they were notified of some testing data inconsistencies. Testing quickly paused in an effort to address the issue. McElroy said that her team has since identified the source of the problem and facilities will begin testing again this week.

ADULT DAYCARE AND SENIOR CENTERS

Adult daycare facilities and senior centers are able to reopen in the state on Sept. 21.

McElroy said staff and participants will be required to be tested, at a minimum, every other week at daycare facilities. For senior centers, only staff will be required to be tested every other week. Participants will be tested under what's called a "strategic testing model," meaning if someone displays symptoms, staff will insist they complete at coronavirus test.

OHIO TO WORK

DeWine announced "Ohio To Work" on Tuesday, a new initiative to help Ohioans who are looking for a job to have a better chance at finding work.

The new program brings together employers, nonprofits, educators, and training providers to help Ohioans reskill and restart their careers.

Ohio To Work will help someone who is out of work to identify a new career opportunity, train for it, and then be placed with an employer.

"We know it can be a challenge to find a job right now, but we also know employers are hiring in industries like healthcare, technology, and advanced manufacturing," DeWine said.

The first Ohio To Work initiative will be launched in Cleveland/Cuyahoga County. The current plan is to extend this to other areas of the state.

Currently, there are more than 30 employers signed on with the initiative.

For more information, click here.

UNIVERSITIES

DeWine expressed concern over what students are doing outside of the classroom.

Colleges and universities have gone to great lengths to limit spread among students, staff and faculty, he said, but it is critical that students continue to take preventative actions both on-campus and off-campus.

"Wear a mask, keep your distance, and be careful," he said.

LAST WEEK

NEW ODH DIRECTOR

DeWine announced Thursday that Ohio native Dr. Joan Duwve would be the newest Ohio Dept. of Health Director after Dr. Amy Acton stepped down.

Duwve, he said, is a medical doctor, with extensive experience in public health.

However, later Thursday night, DeWine announced that Duwve had withdrawn her name from consideration for "personal reasons."

This evening, Dr. Joan Duwve withdrew her name from consideration for the position of Director of the Ohio Department of Health, citing personal reasons. The Governor's administration will continue its search for a full-time Director of the Ohio Department of Health. — Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) September 11, 2020

The governor said that his administration will continue their search to take over the role.

Duwve has been working for South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster, as the Director of Public Health at their Department of Health and Environmental Control.

We will continue to keep you updated with the latest on the state's search for Acton's replacement.

INFLUENZA

DeWine expressed concern for Ohioans who contract the flu and COVID-19 at the same time.

The governor encouraged everyone who can, to get vaccinated as soon as possible.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advises anyone who is six months or older and able, to get vaccinated against the flu, including pregnant women, whose vaccinations can protect their babies in the time after birth.

It’s also extremely important to get vaccinated if you are an essential worker, DeWine said.

In an effort to encourage Ohioans to get their vaccine, the governor, First Lady Fran DeWine and Lt. Gov. Jon Husted received their vaccinations on camera during Thursday's conference from their primary care doctors.

If you are unsure where to get a vaccine, click here.

OHIO FOOD BANKS

Thursday, Sept. 10 was National Hunger Action Day.

DeWine encouraged Ohio citizens to get connected to volunteer opportunities, donate, and raise awareness about the problem of hunger.

Ohio food banks are recruiting 25 full-time AmeriCorps VISTA national service members as part of a new program to respond to COVID-19’s impact on food security.