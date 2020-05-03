COLUMBUS, Ohio — Is Ohio ready for the coronavirus?

That question is being addressed today at a 10 a.m. health summit in Columbus.

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine will be joined by Ohio Department of Health Director Amy Acton and other health officials to discuss the state’s COVID-19 preparedness.

NOTE: We are streaming the event live in the player above.

The topics are expected to include the state’s plan of action after a case is confirmed along with identifying and reaching the most vulnerable populations concerning the coronavirus.

Ohio has no confirmed cases of the coronavirus to date.

RELATED: Facts Not Fear | What you need to know about the COVID-19 outbreak

RELATED: Cleveland Clinic suspends all nonessential international business travel amid coronavirus concerns

RELATED: Airlines could lose $113 billion in coronavirus outbreak

RELATED: Dogs, cats can't pass on coronavirus, but can test positive

RELATED: Should you reconsider your travel plans because of the coronavirus outbreak?

RELATED: Worried about a shortage of hand sanitizer due to Coronavirus fears? Here's how to make your own

RELATED: Summa Health opens 24/7 call center to answer your coronavirus questions