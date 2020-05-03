COLUMBUS, Ohio — Is Ohio ready for the coronavirus?
That question is being addressed today at a 10 a.m. health summit in Columbus.
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine will be joined by Ohio Department of Health Director Amy Acton and other health officials to discuss the state’s COVID-19 preparedness.
NOTE: We are streaming the event live in the player above.
The topics are expected to include the state’s plan of action after a case is confirmed along with identifying and reaching the most vulnerable populations concerning the coronavirus.
Ohio has no confirmed cases of the coronavirus to date.
