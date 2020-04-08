Ohio Coronavirus Update: DeWine orders K-12 students wear masks at school

Governor DeWine also called on those attending church to wear masks during service.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio Governor Mike DeWine held another press conference Tuesday afternoon with new information on the state's response to COVID-19.

DeWine touched on new guidance for K-12 schools, sports and religious services.

Here's a breakdown of everything discussed at Tuesday's presser.

KEY METRICS

On Tuesday, there were 1,143 new cases of coronavirus since Monday, which is short of the 21-day average of 1,291.

Coronavirus-related deaths are unfortunately up, however. Between Monday and Tuesday, there were 31 deaths reported, higher than the 21-day average of 24.

Both hospitalizations and ICU admissions are up as well, with 127 and 23 respectively. The 21-day average for those metrics are 99 and 18.

An update on the state's Public Health Advisory map will be announced on Thursday.

MASKS FOR K-12 STUDENTS

DeWine noted that schools and parents are continuing to make decisions about heading back in the fall. He acknowledged the frustration felt by many Ohioans due to the uncertainty that lies ahead.

"I certainly share that frustration. None of us has a crystal ball. None of us can tell what will happen when we go back in the fall," he said.

Each district faces a different reality, he said, because each district is in a different place; in terms of location and the effects of the virus.

DeWine said there are two variables: what the community spread is and what goes on within the school, calling on leaders to assess the situation in their areas.

"The amount of community spread in each county will determine what the school year looks like. We can impact what the future will bring," he said.

When looking at a ranking of cases per 100,000 people, Lucas County ranked at number two, behind only Mercer County. Wyandot follows Lucas at number three, with Hancock, Ottawa and Wood all in the top ten.

We've tried to give schools as much information as possible to help them make decisions on how to move forward. Here, we've ranked Ohio's counties by highest occurrence - this shows what the spread has been like in our counties over the last 2 weeks. pic.twitter.com/YC5pJmoWsp — Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) August 4, 2020

DeWine said the goal is to provide a safe environment for both students and faculty. Doctors now advise that children K-12 should wear a mask, he said, citing a letter issued jointly from the Ohio Children's Hospital Association and the American Academy of Pediatrics.

At Tuesday's conference, he issued an order requiring K-12 students who are returning to school to wear a mask or face covering.

The order allows the following exemptions:

Children under 2 years old

Any child unable to remove the covering without assistance

Any child with significant behavioral/psychological undergoing treatment that is exacerbated specifically by the use of a face covering (i.e. severe anxiety or tactile aversion)

A child living with severe autism or with severe developmental delay who may become agitated or anxious while wearing a mask.

A child with a facial deformity that causes airway obstruction

Doctors now advise that kids K-12 wear a mask. This morning, the Ohio Children’s Hospital Association & @OHPediatricians jointly recommended masks for all kids returning to school. Here is their letter in support of masks for kids which outlines specific exemptions. ⬇ pic.twitter.com/mGGmeDVeIP — Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) August 4, 2020

SPORTS

Lt. Governor Jon Husted acknowledged confusing surrounding school contact sports.

On June 22, the state allowed contact sports like football to resume practice. On July 4, a temporary order was issued allowing a return to contact-sport competitions under strict guidelines. That temporary order was renewed last week by Director Himes.

"There has been some confusion that the renewal of this order represents the plan for return to competition for schools this fall. That is not the case," Husted said.

Husted said that he and DeWine are still working with the Ohio High School Athletic Association to finalize that plan and are still considering options that accommodate both health and practical considerations for athletes, coaches and fans.

Also of note, DeWine said, his administration has received plans from and had phone calls with the Browns and Bengals to discuss their plans for a return to play. While both teams are likely able to return to competition, plans are also being reviewed as they relate to safely accommodating fans.

CHURCHES

DeWine said that there continues to be a problem with spread at small, informal gatherings.

"We all have to remember that just because it is your family or your friends, they could still be carrying the virus and not know it," he said in a tweet.

While, maintaining social distance and not gathering together might feel like you are not being friendly, DeWine claimed that it’s really a sign of friendship and love, as it demonstrates that you want to protect them from getting sick.

On Tuesday, DeWine said he would be sending a letter to Ohio’s faith-based community to share important health information with the state's churches, synagogues, and mosques and to share ways to better protect their worshipers.

This slide shows the spread of the virus to at least 91 different people resulting from just one person with #COVID19 attending a church service. It spread like wildfire. pic.twitter.com/j70ENyMk2T — Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) August 4, 2020

The above image shown by DeWine at Tuesday's presser demonstrates the spread of the virus to at least 91 different people resulting from just one person with COVID-19 attending a church service.

"It spread like wildfire," the governor said.

DeWine said that religious faiths are at the core of both the state and the country and thanked faith-based leaders for all that they do. However, he made clear he believes that it is vital to control the spread of the virus, including at religious services, that everyone wear masks, practice social distancing, wash hands, and while indoors, making sure there is good ventilation and airflow.

RAPID TESTS

DeWine announced Tuesday a new, multi-state purchasing agreement with Maryland, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Michigan and Virginia to expand the use of rapid point-of-care tests.

DeWine said he believes this will help detect outbreaks sooner with faster turnaround time, expand testing in congregate settings, and make testing more accessible for the most high-risk and hard-hit communities.

"Scaling up the use of these rapid point-of-care tests will serve as an important screening tool and critical addition to our plan to limit the spread of COVID-19," he said in a tweet.

Scaling up the use of these rapid point-of-care tests will serve as an important screening tool and a critical addition to our plan to limit the spread of #COVID19. — Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) August 4, 2020

DR. AMY ACTON

DeWine provided an update on the former Ohio Department of Health Director Dr. Amy Acton on Tuesday.

According to DeWine, Acton has decided to leave state employment and return to the Columbus Foundation, where she worked before taking on her role at ODH.

"While it saddens me that she will be leaving my office, she has assured me that she is just a phone call away and will be available to continuing advising us as we move through this pandemic," DeWine said.

ANNIVERSARY OF DAYTON SHOOTING

DeWine took a moment of silence during Tuesday's briefing in honor of the nine lives lost during a mass shooting in Dayton one year ago.

"The emotions tied to this day are for many, including me, still very raw. As long as I live, I’ll never forget visiting the Oregon District that day and seeing the blood on the street. I’ll never forget the funerals and the absolute grief in the eyes of family members," DeWine said in a tweet Tuesday.

He said that he and his wife Fran hold the Miami Valley close to their hearts. When the massacre happened, it had only been around two months since devastating tornadoes swept through the area.

"But the Miami Valley is tough and resilient. The Gem City shines bright," DeWine said.

DeWine noted the calls of protesters in the aftermath, calling on him to "do something." He said their anger was justified and their message was heard.

He said that his team has enhanced safety resources for Ohio schools and invested in mental health and behavioral health services, they offered grants to make churches safer and funding to help law enforcement extradite dangerous criminals and claimed the work of the Warrant Task Force led to a 903% increase in Ohio arrest warrants entered into the national warrant database since March 2019. According to the governor, this significantly increases the likelihood that if someone with a warrant tries to purchase a gun, the sale will be stopped.

DeWine said laws in the state remain the same and called on the Ohio Assembly to advance the "Strong Ohio" bill.

In October, DeWine's administration unveiled the bill, which he calls "a reasonable and aggressive package of legislation designed to protect citizens from gun violence while also protecting the rights of Ohio’s law-abiding citizens."

"Doing nothing is simply not an option," he said.

You can read the bill by clicking here.

LAST WEEK

BARS AND RESTAURANTS

DeWine said that shutting down for a second time would be devastating to Ohio’s bars and restaurants.

"We are not going to do that today," he said.

However, DeWine has requested that the Ohio Liquor Control Commission to call a meeting to consider enacting an emergency rule related to liquor sales.

The Liquor Control Commission will hold its emergency meeting Friday at 9 a.m. If the emergency statewide administrative rule is approved, DeWine said that he intends to sign an Executive Order that would make it effective Friday night.

The rule would require liquor sales to stop at 10 p.m. and for drinks to be off of tables at 11 p.m.

"I am mindful of the economic impact of these tough circumstances, but we must slow the spread of COVID-19," he said.

DeWine said that he continues to have grave concerns about the spread of coronavirus at places that serve alcohol for onsite consumption.

"We have seen outbreaks associated with bars across Ohio including Toledo, Cleveland, and Columbus," he said.

According to DeWine, bars, by their nature, lend themselves to a revolving door of people in close contact, oftentimes indoors. Patrons either stay at one location, sometimes for hours or bar hop. Either way, they interact with many different people - especially the younger crowd.

"While this may have been fine during normal times, these are not normal times," he said.

DeWine also expanded the carry-out limit of alcohol sales to three per meal in an effort to reduce the number of people sitting inside bars.

"Most of you are doing a phenomenal job, you are following directions and doing what you can to keep your bar open, sadly, not every bar is doing that," DeWine said.

MASS GATHERINGS

On Thursday, DeWine announced that his administration would be separating out the state's 10-person mass gathering guidance back into a separate order.

The order will be the same in many ways as it always has been. However, DeWine said he believes the new order offers clear recommendations to remind Ohioans when gatherings can be done safely.

The recommendations laid out on Thursday are:

1. Gatherings at a household or family residence should be limited to close friends/family and are recommended to be 10 visitors or less.

2. Residents in a red/purple county should limit hosting or attending gatherings of any size.

3. Wear a mask at all times at gatherings and maintain physical distance.

4. Use take out, outdoor dining, or indoor dining only when strict social distancing can be maintained.

5. Take extra precautions if you go to bars/clubs, where use of masks typically is inconsistent and drinking alcohol can lead to less social distancing.

6. Protect anyone w/ serious medical conditions at home by social distancing, wearing a mask, and high levels of hygiene.

7. High-risk individuals should take extra precautions to limit the number of people they interact with.

8. Make the group of people you interact with most often as small as possible and make sure that they are taking appropriate COVID-19 precautions – even if you are just gathering with family, friends, or neighbors at your home.

Again, these are just recommendations.

PUBLIC HEALTH ADVISORY MAP

DeWine reported that there are now fewer red counties, saying "this is certainly very good news."

In urban counties, which have had mask mandates the longest, they are seeing a significant decrease in cases.

Locally, Defiance dropped down into the Level 2 (orange) category, leaving just Lucas, Henry and Erie in the red.

On Thursday, there were just 13 counties in the red, 10 less than the week before.

Out of the 13 counties, there are eight that are there mostly because of the CDC definition of high spread; this includes Lucas and Erie.

The bad news, DeWine said, is that there are more orange counties, and less yellow. He said he believes this is because the rural counties have not been wearing masks as long.

Only 12% live in yellow counties while 44% live in red and another 44% live in orange, he said.

Erie County

Erie County remains at a high level, per the CDC, because of the number of cases per 100,000 people. As of Thursday, in Erie, there were 126 cases per 100,000 people.

Erie has had some outbreaks due to healthcare in agricultural settings and coming in from neighboring communities, DeWine said.

Lucas County

DeWine announced Thursday that Lucas was up and showing very high numbers.

"Not good news out of Lucas," DeWine said.

Outbreaks involve multiple restaurants, assisted living facilities and a day care center.

As of Thursday, there were 183 cases per 100,000 in the county.

Henry

A winery in Henry had an outbreak at a "Name That Tune" event.

As of Thursday, 90 people have contracted the virus due to that event.

Obviously, DeWine said, not everyone was at that winery. However, what experts are seeing are secondary spread. People who were infected from the initial event carried it on to other people in the community, and those people all tested positive for the virus.

This incident has been far-reaching, as cases have spread to at least five other counties.