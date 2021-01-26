Watch Live: Ohio Coronavirus 2 p.m. Update

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine is set to address the state with new information on his team's response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine is expected to hold a 2 p.m. press conference Tuesday, providing new information on his team's response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

You can watch the press conference live in the player above, on the WTOL Facebook page and on the WTOL YouTube channel.

Here's what you can expect.

VACCINE UPDATE

Monday ushered in a new wave of Ohioans eligible for the coronavirus vaccine, including:

Ohioans 75 and older

Those with severe congenital, developmental or early-onset medical conditions and who have a developmental or intellectual disability

However, the state is still dealing with a shortage of the vaccine.

Each week, Ohio is expected to receive 100,000 doses, but there are an estimated 2.2 million people who qualify under Phase 1B.

Additionally, the CDC recently reported that less than half of Ohio’s COVID-19 vaccine doses have been distributed.

DeWine is expected to provide an update on this new wave of vaccinations and address what is being done in light of the continued shortage.

OHIO FEDERATION OF TEACHERS

Next week, Ohio teachers and school staff will qualify to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. However, in order for a school to receive doses, the state is requiring school districts sign a letter of intent, promising to get students back learning in-person, at least in some capacity, by March 1.

The Ohio Federation of Teachers has criticized the requirement, accusing the governor of holding the vaccine "hostage" and using it as a "bargaining chip" to get schools to re-open.

The union sent a letter to DeWine this week, outlining their concerns.

While he may not include the topic in Tuesday's agenda, DeWine will likely be asked to comment, as vaccination for school staff begins in less than a week.

COVID-19 DATA

As always, DeWine will provide an update on the current COVID-19 data, as provided by the Ohio Department of Health, including the daily numbers, and a look at where each county stands in the state's list, ranking each in order of highest occurrence.

The CDC threshold for that metric is 100 cases per 100,000 people. Over the last few months, every Ohio county has exceeded that number by at least two-and-a-half times.

SEN. ROB PORTMAN

Although not related to the pandemic, the governor will likely address the announcement made by Sen. Rob Portman (R-OH), detailing reasons why he will not run for re-election.

Governor DeWine issued the following statement regarding today's news that @senrobportman would not seek re-election: pic.twitter.com/5NunnE6o4y — Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) January 25, 2021