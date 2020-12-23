Watch Live: Ohio Coronavirus 2 p.m. Update

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine provides new information on the state's response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine is scheduled to address the state Wednesday with new information on his team's response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

We will provide you with a live stream of DeWine's presser at 2 p.m.

In the meantime, here's what the governor is expected to talk about ahead of Christmas:

UPDATED COVID-19 DATA

DeWine will, as always, provide an update on key COVID-19 data in the state.

Ohio has so far this week, not reported a day with new infections higher than 10,000. However, it isn't clear if that trend will continue.

DeWine will likely update his list of counties in order of those with the most cases per 100,000 people to the least. The governor has been encouraging Ohioans to use this list as a gauge of how the virus is spreading in their communities. At this point, all Ohio counties exceed the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) threshold of 100 cases per 100,000 people by at least three times.

HOLIDAY OUTLOOK

The predicted spike in cases following the Thanksgiving holiday was smaller than anticipated.

As Christmas approaches, the governor is expected to reiterate the guidelines laid out in the state's "Stay Safe Ohio" protocol, including:

Stay at home

Wear your mask

Keep interactions short and stay apart

Wash your hands

Work from home

Celebrate safe and celebrate small

Don't eat or drink with anyone outside your household

Limit travel

Keep weddings and funerals safe

Enjoy safe holiday activities

With #COVID19 spreading in Ohio, holiday gatherings will look different while we focus on protecting one another & preventing the spread of the virus. Check out the @OHDeptofHealth holiday guide for suggestions on how to celebrate safely this season. ➡️ https://t.co/37jSBIl1Lm pic.twitter.com/yFczezkwEA — Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) December 23, 2020

VACCINE DISTRIBUTION

Both the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines are now in Ohio, so the governor will likely expand on the state's distribution plan.

The Ohio Department of Health (ODH) announced Tuesday just how much of each vaccine are on their way.

A Pfizer allotment of 89,700 doses will arrive on Thursday, Dec. 24, which is 19,500 more than previously expected. An additional 69,700 Moderna doses are also expected to arrive later this week.

Those doses are expected to go to hospitals that did not receive vaccinations from the first allocation.