Watch Live: Ohio Coronavirus 2 p.m. Update

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine is scheduled to address the state Wednesday with new information on his team's response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
In the meantime, here's what the governor is expected to talk about ahead of Christmas:
UPDATED COVID-19 DATA
DeWine will, as always, provide an update on key COVID-19 data in the state.
Ohio has so far this week, not reported a day with new infections higher than 10,000. However, it isn't clear if that trend will continue.
DeWine will likely update his list of counties in order of those with the most cases per 100,000 people to the least. The governor has been encouraging Ohioans to use this list as a gauge of how the virus is spreading in their communities. At this point, all Ohio counties exceed the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) threshold of 100 cases per 100,000 people by at least three times.
HOLIDAY OUTLOOK
The predicted spike in cases following the Thanksgiving holiday was smaller than anticipated.
As Christmas approaches, the governor is expected to reiterate the guidelines laid out in the state's "Stay Safe Ohio" protocol, including:
- Stay at home
- Wear your mask
- Keep interactions short and stay apart
- Wash your hands
- Work from home
- Celebrate safe and celebrate small
- Don't eat or drink with anyone outside your household
- Limit travel
- Keep weddings and funerals safe
- Enjoy safe holiday activities
VACCINE DISTRIBUTION
Both the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines are now in Ohio, so the governor will likely expand on the state's distribution plan.
The Ohio Department of Health (ODH) announced Tuesday just how much of each vaccine are on their way.
A Pfizer allotment of 89,700 doses will arrive on Thursday, Dec. 24, which is 19,500 more than previously expected. An additional 69,700 Moderna doses are also expected to arrive later this week.
Those doses are expected to go to hospitals that did not receive vaccinations from the first allocation.
The state will also activate the second phase of the Pharmacy Long-Term Care Partnership program, allowing vaccines to be distributed to assisted living facilities and several other types of congregate living facilities including; residential care, care facilities for individuals with developmental disabilities, and continuing care retirement communities.