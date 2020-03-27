COVID-19: Changing Our Lives | March 27: Stitching together a plan

TOLEDO, Ohio — We are all counting down to April 6; the first time Gov. Mike DeWine could lift a statewide stay-at-home order. Whether he will or not depends on curves, peaks, deaths and numbers infected. It almost feels like the date for a weight loss goal - you don't know if you'll lose the weight, but there has to be a date set in place.
I spoke to a local family trying to do more than just pass the time. They've developed an intimate passion to help area medical facilities by making and delivering masks made from scratch through a partnership with the Quilt Foundry.
"This all started with something on social media from Toledo area hospitals. So, I reached out to them. They said they were hoping to get 200-250 responses. Got over 2,000. They sent out an email on what they needed, the pattern and everything. And that's what we made," Joan Fankhauser said.
It's important to note that these masks are not replacements for the N-95 versions often used by first responders across the U.S. They act as an outer layer that can be sanitized and reused. This process allows nurses and doctors the option of reusing their N-95 masks. Not a perfect set of circumstances. But the health care industry will take it.
Joan and her family have developed an assembly line and are churning out around 12 masks per hour. Daughter Erin pins the masks. Dad Craig and son Lucas cut and draw out the fabric. Joan puts the finishing touches on each mask. It's waking up to a purpose and committing three hours a day to it that keeps Joan and her family upbeat and positive.
"As a family, we love to give back and love to give it up. So we feel like this is the least we can do. There has to be something that everyone can do," she said.
The masks made by the Fankhausers are making their way to several local medical facilities, like St. Luke's and Heartland Hospice.
If you have a knack for sewing, The Quilt Foundry is taking open volunteers. Give them a call at 419 -893 -5703.
Ohio cases jump almost 300 to 1,137 as Gov. Mike DeWine says cases will not peak until mid-May. Detroit jumps into the national spotlight with 1,075 cases and with hospitals running short on supplies. Michigan's cases hit 3,657, with more than 1,800 in Wayne County.
Global cases surpass 590,000, with the United States now over 100,000.
Lucas County reports 50 cases, with 24 firefighters in self-quarantine after one firefighter tests positive.
The House passes a $2.2 trillion coronavirus relief bill and President Trump vows to quickly sign it. It will provide adults $1,200 and $500 per child. It also provides loans to small businesses.
COVID-19: Changing Our Lives | March 27: Stitching together a plan
I went to the store Wednesday to make sure I had everything to allow me to not leave the house for a week or two. I don't want to go outdoors and put others, or myself, at risk if I do not have to.
Either everyone felt the same way or they do not care about the shelter-in-place order and want to keep life as normal as possible. There were so many people in the store. The shelves were nearly empty and the entire store was a hot mess.
People were running all around with carts that that were stacked to the brim.
The cashier, however, was rather nice for the situation she was put in. We had normal conversation as if we were not in the midst of a global pandemic. She talked about the nice weather we were having and the dry shampoo I was purchasing. When I paid and began to leave, she wished me good health and a good day.
People keep talking about how the world around us is shifting and changing everyday, and they are not wrong. But in my opinion, people have become kinder. They want to help others in need. They want to make one another feel good and they want to make everything go back to normal. With all the fear that has surrounded COVID-19, it is nice to know there are kind people on this Earth that are willing to come out when we need them the most.
