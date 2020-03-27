COVID-19: Changing Our Lives | March 27: Stitching together a plan

TOLEDO, Ohio — We are all counting down to April 6; the first time Gov. Mike DeWine could lift a statewide stay-at-home order. Whether he will or not depends on curves, peaks, deaths and numbers infected. It almost feels like the date for a weight loss goal - you don't know if you'll lose the weight, but there has to be a date set in place.

I spoke to a local family trying to do more than just pass the time. They've developed an intimate passion to help area medical facilities by making and delivering masks made from scratch through a partnership with the Quilt Foundry.

"This all started with something on social media from Toledo area hospitals. So, I reached out to them. They said they were hoping to get 200-250 responses. Got over 2,000. They sent out an email on what they needed, the pattern and everything. And that's what we made," Joan Fankhauser said.

It's important to note that these masks are not replacements for the N-95 versions often used by first responders across the U.S. They act as an outer layer that can be sanitized and reused. This process allows nurses and doctors the option of reusing their N-95 masks. Not a perfect set of circumstances. But the health care industry will take it.

Joan and her family have developed an assembly line and are churning out around 12 masks per hour. Daughter Erin pins the masks. Dad Craig and son Lucas cut and draw out the fabric. Joan puts the finishing touches on each mask. It's waking up to a purpose and committing three hours a day to it that keeps Joan and her family upbeat and positive.

"As a family, we love to give back and love to give it up. So we feel like this is the least we can do. There has to be something that everyone can do," she said.

The masks made by the Fankhausers are making their way to several local medical facilities, like St. Luke's and Heartland Hospice.

If you have a knack for sewing, The Quilt Foundry is taking open volunteers. Give them a call at 419 -893 -5703.

NEWS OF THE DAY