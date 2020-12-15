Gov. DeWine plans 2:30 p.m. news conference on COVID-19 vaccines in Ohio as Toledo receives 1st shipment

Mercy Health St. Vincent received its initial shipment of the Pfizer BioNTech coronavirus vaccine Tuesday morning. Mercy is to take part in today's news conference.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Mercy Health St. Vincent Hospital took possession of its first shipment of the Pfizer BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine Tuesday morning and vaccinations of health care workers are soon to follow.

Representatives from Mercy Health will take part in a 2:30 p.m. briefing with Gov. Mike DeWine as he outlines further COVID-19 vaccine plans for the state.

Mercy St. Vincent's is one of the first hospitals in Ohio with the vaccine, receiving 975 doses.

The vaccines will be given out to people most likely to be exposed to coronavirus, like emergency room and ICU employees.

Mercy was selected for this round of doses because the hospital has the right type of freezers needed to keep the vaccine chilled to the proper temperature.

ProMedica leaders are anticipating its first doses of the Pfizer vaccine in the next few days and expects to be giving it to employees by the end of the week. If all goes well and the Moderna vaccine is approved by the FDA, ProMedica could also receive a shipment of that vaccine on Dec. 22.