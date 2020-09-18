COVID-19: Behind the numbers | Most data points improve, with exception of deaths

The data on deaths were an outlier in improving numbers seen in Ohio in past week. Also, schools are getting a new look with a brand-new data dashboard.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Schools were in the news this week.

Multiple football teams around the state, including Findlay and St. John's, were asked to quarantine players because of infections or possible exposure to infected players.

And on Thursday, the state began releasing district-by-district data of reported infections.

At this point, it looks like there could be early hiccups, similar to when the state began reporting nursing home data in the spring. It was well known that many people were dying in nursing homes at the beginning of the pandemic, but more than 350 deaths from March are not part of the state's numbers on its dashboard.

Similarly, the first batch of data on schools was limited to the period from Sept. 8 to roughly Sept. 14. Any infections before or after those dates are not in those numbers.

On Perrysburg's current dashboard, 44 students and staff are listed as being in isolation. Since it began reporting weeks ago, 158 students and staff have been in isolation. This doesn't mean that they all have positive tests, but it means that some do while the others have symptoms and are assumed to be positive. However, on this week's Ohio dashboard, one student and one staff member are listed for the district.

Gov. Mike DeWine acknowledged at his Thursday news conference that it may take several weeks for the reporting system to be refined to reflect more accurate data.

As for the overall state numbers, there were a few surprises this week.

We saw a big jump in deaths this week. IF you remember, last week I predicted that deaths were likely to begin falling because hospitalizations have dropped steeply.

But this week, the state averaged 29 deaths a day, compared to 22 last week. In the last four days, that average is actually 47 deaths a day.

The important point to remember is that medical examiners have up to six months to report deaths. It's possible that deaths have slowed to the point that medical examiners have more time to get to the paperwork that had been piling up. When the state reported 87 deaths on Tuesday - the highest number since May - DeWine said that 83 percent were from the last 30 days. Many of those have been the result of the big spike in infections and hospitalizations we saw in late July.

The really encouraging sign is that all the hospitalization numbers continue to drop, and it has been happening for several weeks.

The state averaged 64 new hospitalizations a day this week. Seven days ago, that average was 72. And when we look at current patients, the numbers have fallen for eight straight weeks.

Two weeks ago, the state was at 760. Last week, it was 688. And now, we are averaging 646 patients a day in the hospital. In fact, there are 634 COVID patients in hospitals today. Current ICU and ventilator patients also dropped. We had 314 ICU patients and 172 people on ventilators on Aug. 18. We are at 223 and 118 today.