'We need your help': Ohio children's hospital leaders ask for help to protect state's kids from COVID-19

OHIO, USA — Leaders at six children's hospitals across Ohio are asking for help in stopping the spread of COVID-19 in kids.

In an open letter to all Ohioans, the leaders say more kids are coming into the hospitals with COVID, being hospitalized and are in the ICU with the virus more than ever before.

They also say more kids are coming into the hospitals with other respiratory illnesses like RSV that they typically don't see until the winter.

To help fight COVID, the leaders are asking all Ohioans to do what they can to help protect to state's children, which includes getting vaccinated if they are able, wear a mask during school and while attending large gatherings, and adhering to safe practices like social distancing and hand washing.

The letter goes on to say their workforce, which faced staffing challenges prior to COVID-19, is being strained at unprecedented levels.

The CEOs of our six children's hospitals joined together to ask all Ohioans to do their part to help protect our children.

"This is a reality for us today. And it's threatening the capacity of our pediatric safety net in ways we have never experienced before," the letter says.

The letter is signed by the six CEOs and presidents of:

Nationwide Children's Hospital

Dayton Children's

Akron Children's Hospital

ProMedica Russell J. Ebeid Children's Hospital

Rainbow Babies And Children's Hospital

Cincinnati Children's