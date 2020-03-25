COLUMBUS, Ohio — About 2,000 child care centers in Ohio have been approved so far under a special “pandemic” license. The centers will care for the children of first responders, health care workers, children service workers, and other workers deemed essential.

Lawmakers are rushing to pass legislation addressing the coronavirus epidemic. The bill will address everything from eliminating mandatory school testing to setting a concluding date for Ohio's postponed March 17 primary.

In Wednesday morning voting, Ohio Senators:

OK'd a measure to extend the mail-in voting period through April 28. There would be no in-person voting day.

Senators also approved a proposal to eliminate standardized tests and state report cards for this school year.

Senators also agreed to halt water shutoffs in the state.

These issues now move to the House, which would need to pass them before they land on DeWine's desk.

As questions continue about what jobs are considered essential, the state said several trades are on that list, including building and construction tradespeople, plumbers, electricians, and exterminators, among several others.

Ohio medical marijuana patients and their caregivers can telephone orders to dispensaries during the outbreak under revised Board of Pharmacy rules. Orders must be placed during dispensaries’ normal hours, and patients must go there to pick up products.

RELATED: What businesses are 'essential' under Ohio's 'stay at home' order?

In Dayton, plans are on hold to rebuild homes damaged in last year's Memorial Day weekend tornado outbreak. So far Ohio has more than 560 cases and eight deaths across 49 counties.

RELATED: Ohio lawmakers to address disrupted school year, primary election date and state tax date

RELATED: Coronavirus and Ohio: The latest updates