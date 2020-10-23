Gov. Mike DeWine reveals how Ohio is spending its CARES Act coronavirus funding

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine has revealed how the state will spend $429.5 million in CARES Act funding.

Earlier this month, Ohio was granted additional funding under the CARES (Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security) Act.

On Friday, Ohio Governor Mike DeWine revealed how the state plans to spend $429.5 million of it, unveiling a plan he hopes will be approved by the State Controlling Board on Monday.

That plan, which was revealed at a Friday press briefing, includes spending in the following areas:

$50 million for rental, mortgage and/or sewer utility assistance - Beginning on Nov. 2, Ohioans who are at/below 200 percent of the federal poverty level can apply at their local Community Action Agency via businesshelp.ohio.gov

$125 million for small business relief - A Small Business Relief Program will be established by Ohio Development Services to provide funds small businesses that are eligible with 25 employees or less

$37.5 million for the support of bars and restaurants - Those checks will be distributed to those establishments with on-site consumption.

$62 million for rural and critical access hospitals - The funding will allow hospitals to continue their response to the coronavirus pandemic, which includes providing care and addressing increased costs for safety measures, which includes the purchasing of personal protective equipment (PPE).

$100 million for higher education - Money will be used for critical services, including on-campus COVID-19 testing, as well as mental health services.

$45 million for nonprofits and the arts - Money will nonprofits continue their work, as many arts organizations have also been hit hard by the pandemic.