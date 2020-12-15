Ohio Attorney General warning Ohioans of COVID-19 vaccine scams

"A single dose of information can vaccinate you against fraud."

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Editor's note: the video in the player above is from a story published on November 26, 2020.

Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost is warning Ohioans to be aware of possible COVID-19 vaccine scams as the vaccine is distributed beginning this week.

Consumers could see scammers impersonating distributors, providers, or local health departments claiming to need your personal information such as a Social Security number to get on a list to receive the vaccine. Yost says scammers may pretend to be able to help you jump to the front of the line to receive the vaccine but will require advanced payment to secure your spot in line.

This outreach might come in the form of an email, phone call, postal mail, text message, or even social media accounts, Attorney General Yost's office cautions.

"A single dose of information can vaccinate you against fraud," Yost said in a press release.

As the #COVID19 vaccine begins being distributed, AG Yost is cautioning Ohioans to look out for vaccine-related scams.



“A single dose of information can vaccinate you against fraud,” Yost said.



Do not fall for these scams: https://t.co/EGkqwW2XSW pic.twitter.com/e3reHfWl7w — Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost (@OhioAG) December 15, 2020

Scams looking to take advantage of people during the uncertainty of the COVID-19 pandemic have been going on since lockdown in March.

"Within the first week of the COVID-19 lockdown in March, scammers started emailing, calling and texting Ohioans trying to steal their identity or money, according to data from Yost's Constituent Services Section," the release from AG Yost reads. "Some of those scams asked people to pay for advice on how to treat COVID-19, pay for access to care and to give personal information in order to get medication or prevent infection. To date, Yost's office has received 39 complaints of potential COVID-19 related scams."

Yost's office recommends a number of tips to keep Ohioans vigilant as potential scams surrounding the virus and vaccine appear, including: